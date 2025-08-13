Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Patriotism Or Profit?': Priyanka Chaturvedi On KBC Op Sindoor Episode Row, Links It To IND Vs PAK Asia Cup

UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi questions KBC's featuring of Operation Sindoor heroes, alleging the channel profits from Indo-Pak cricket while promoting patriotism, urging viewers to “join the dots.”

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 05:24 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday alluded to private companies promoting patriotism on one side while profiting off the India-Pakistan cricket matches, as Army's Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Air Force's Wing Commander Vyomika Singh are set to appear on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Chaturvedi said in a post on X that the parent company of a "private entertainment channel" hosting the show, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has also gotten the rights of the Asia Cup till 2031, alluding that the company is supporting patriotism on one side, while also profiting off of cricket matches between the rivals on the other side.

She further said that one should "now join the dots," on how the "heroic women" who were the face of Operation Sindoor are being used as entertainment.

"Our heroic women in Uniform who went on to become the face of Operation Sindoor have been invited by a private entertainment channel on their show. This private entertainment channel's parent company Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has also bagged the broadcasting rights of the Asia Cup till 2031. Yes the very channel that seeks to earn revenue through India vs Pakistan cricket matches. Now join the dots," Chaturvedi wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, in July 31, the UBT leader had raised the issue of India continuing to play cricket matches with Pakistan in Parliament. She said that the Union Minister can stop the match by calling the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah, who is the home minister's son, to stop the match, saying that if the matchers are stopped then it would be a "victory for Operation Sindoor".

"I am telling the home Minister, that sir, you will not have to call anywhere, if you tell the ICC chairman (Jay Shah) to stop the India Pakistan match, then the match would not happen, this would be a victory for our Operation Sindoor," Chaturvedi said in Parliament.

Again on July 29, Chaturvedi had also slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for continuing the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, saying "If this match happens then it is not just the failure of the government, it is also the failure of BCCI that on one hand today is Kargil Day, today we remember our armed forces and pay tribute to those who died fighting for the country, and on the same day the Interior Minister of Pakistan who is the president of PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) announces that Asia Cup is going to be held in UAE."

Asia Cup is set to commence next month on September 9, with the India Pakistan match at the group stage set to happen on September 14. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
Kaun Banega Crorepati Priyanka Chaturvedi India Pakistan Cricket Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Match SHiv Sena (UBT) Operation Sindoor Vyomika Singh Sofiya Qureshi
