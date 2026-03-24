Kolkata Parlour Horror: Sharp Weapon Attack Leaves Two Dead In Garia

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A shocking incident unfolded in a busy part of Kolkata, where a parlour owner and a young man were found dead following a violent altercation inside the establishment. The episode, which took place in full public view, left the area stunned.

Eyewitness accounts suggest there was a physical confrontation between the two, with both sustaining severe injuries. The parlour was found blood-soaked after the incident.

Police Rush To Spot, Parlour Sealed

The incident occurred in Tentultala area of Mahamayatala, which falls under the Narendrapur police station limits. Police reached the spot shortly after being alerted and recovered the body of the young man.

The injured woman was taken to Hindustan Health Point Nursing Home, where doctors declared her dead. The parlour has since been sealed as part of the investigation.

Cause Of Death Remains Unclear

Authorities are yet to determine the sequence of events leading to the deaths. It remains unclear whether one attacked the other or if there was any element of self-harm. Police said the matter is under investigation and all possibilities are being examined.

Questions Over Identity, Relationship

The deceased young man is believed to be around 22–24 years old, while the woman is described as middle-aged. Initial inputs suggest the man is not a local and is from Kashmir.

Investigators are working to establish the identities of both individuals and understand the nature of their relationship, as well as the cause of the dispute.

Family Questioned, Probe Intensifies

The woman’s family has been informed and has reached the hospital. Police are questioning them to gather details about her connection with the young man and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Officials are also trying to ascertain how the man entered the parlour and whether he had visited the premises earlier.

Tension In Area

The incident has left the locality tense, with residents in shock over the violence in a crowded area during the day. Police continue to probe the case to uncover the full sequence of events.