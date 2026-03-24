Tejashwi Yadav claims the BJP forced Nitish Kumar into the Rajya Sabha as part of a plan to weaken the JD(U). He believes Kumar had no desire to leave his post as Chief Minister.
Nitish Being Nudged To Rajya Sabha As BJP Eyes JD(U)’s End: Tejashwi
Yadav was also asked about former RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan's allegation that Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Singh had an arrest warrant against him issued by a Chhattisgarh court.
Patna, Mar 24 (PTI) The RJD's working president Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had "no wish" to get elected to the Rajya Sabha but was "forced" to do so at the instance of ally BJP, which was out to "finish off" the JD(U).
Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 9. Asked for his comments on the development, Yadav said, "Nitish Kumar may be the national president of the JD(U), but the party is now not run by him but a cabal that is hand in glove with the BJP.
"We have always been saying that the BJP wants to finish off the JD(U). Nitish Kumar has been forced to enter the Rajya Sabha as part of this design. He had no wish to relinquish the chief minister's post," said the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.
Yadav was also asked about former RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan's allegation that Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Singh had an arrest warrant against him issued by a Chhattisgarh court.
The RJD working president said, "The allegation must be seriously looked into by the government. The minister also owes an explanation to the people of the state.
Notably, Singh had wrested the Mahua seat in the assembly polls held in November last year from Raushan.
Yadav also scoffed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation to stay "alert and prepared", like in the COVID-19 pandemic, in the face of the ongoing West Asia crisis.
"It is his own government that needs to be alert, given its proclivity for mismanaging every crisis, be it demonetisation or the pandemic," the RJD leader quipped.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Related Video
Peace Watch: Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Agrees to US Talks Amid War
Frequently Asked Questions
Why does Tejashwi Yadav believe Nitish Kumar was forced into the Rajya Sabha?
What allegation has been made against Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Singh?
Former RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan alleged that Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Singh has an arrest warrant against him from a Chhattisgarh court. The RJD leader believes the government should investigate this.
What is Tejashwi Yadav's response to Prime Minister Modi's appeal for alertness?
Tejashwi Yadav dismissed Prime Minister Modi's appeal for alertness regarding the West Asia crisis. He suggested Modi's own government needs to be alert due to its crisis management.