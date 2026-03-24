PM Modi Says Country Must Prepare For Possible Challenges Amid Ongoing Iran War

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised unity and collective resolve while addressing the Rajya Sabha amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“We always remain united. Even during the time of Corona, we faced such challenges with unity, and now we need to be ready once again in the same way,” he said.

Call For Patience And Restraint

Urging citizens to remain composed, the Prime Minister said challenges must be faced with discipline and calm.

“With patience, with restraint, and with a calm mind, we must face every challenge, and this is our identity, this is our strength,” he added.

‘Together, We Can Challenge Any Difficulty’

Highlighting the importance of collective effort, Modi said both governments and citizens must act together.

“When every government of the country and every citizen of the nation move forward together, we can challenge any difficulty,” he said.

Trump-Modi Call Focuses On West Asia Situation

The Prime Minister’s remarks came on a day he spoke with US President Donald Trump over the phone. According to US Ambassador Sergio Gor, the two leaders “discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including importance of keeping Strait of Hormuz open”.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia,” Modi said after the call.

“India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure, and accessible is essential for the world. We agreed to stay in touch for efforts towards peace and stability.”

Focus On Peace, Energy Security

Sources said peace, stability and energy security were central to the conversation, along with ensuring free movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

The call comes amid ongoing tensions that have disrupted energy supplies and global trade routes, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a critical chokepoint.

India Pushes For De-escalation

The Prime Minister reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain key to resolving the conflict, even as India continues to engage with global stakeholders on the issue.

His message in Parliament underscored the need for unity at home while navigating the challenges arising from the evolving global situation.