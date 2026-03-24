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Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital In Delhi
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she felt unwell. She was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Further details are awaited.
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Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital In Delhi
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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