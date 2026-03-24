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HomeNewsSonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital In Delhi

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital In Delhi

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 11:16 PM (IST)

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she felt unwell. She was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Further details are awaited.

 

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
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