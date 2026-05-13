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HomeNewsIndiaWho Was Prateek Yadav? Aparna Yadav’s Husband Who Recently Spoke About Marital Rift

Who Was Prateek Yadav? Aparna Yadav’s Husband Who Recently Spoke About Marital Rift

Prateek Yadav was widely known in Lucknow’s fitness circles and ran a gym named “The Fitness Planet.”

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 13 May 2026 08:24 AM (IST)

Prateek Yadav, the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38.

According to sources, he was taken to a hospital in Lucknow early in the morning, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed, and a post-mortem examination is underway.

Son Of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Second Wife

Prateek Yadav was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhana Gupta. Despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political families, he largely stayed away from electoral politics and public political activity.

Unlike several members of the Yadav family who entered active politics, Prateek focused on business and personal ventures. He pursued higher education at the University of Leeds and later returned to Lucknow, where he became associated with the fitness and wellness industry.

Fitness Entrepreneur In Lucknow

Prateek Yadav was widely known in Lucknow’s fitness circles and reportedly ran a gym named “The Fitness Planet.” He was known for his interest in health, bodybuilding and fitness-related activities.

His wife, Aparna Yadav, remained politically active over the years. She contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow Cantonment on a Samajwadi Party ticket but lost the election. She later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022 and was appointed vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission in 2024.

Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav Rift

Prateek and Aparna got married in 2011 in a high-profile ceremony held in Saifai, the ancestral village of the Yadav family in Etawah district.

Earlier this year, Prateek had publicly spoken about personal and marital issues through social media posts. In one of the posts, he reportedly alleged that he was facing severe mental stress and claimed that differences had emerged in his relationship with Aparna and some family members. He had also indicated that he was considering divorce.

Following news of his death, the Samajwadi Party expressed condolences and described his passing as deeply saddening.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 08:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aparna Yadav Prateek Yadav AKhilesh Yadav Mulyam Singh Second Wife
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