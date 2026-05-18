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HomeNewsIndiaED arrests AAP leader Deepak Singla In Over Rs 150 Crore Bank Loan Fraud Case

ED arrests AAP leader Deepak Singla In Over Rs 150 Crore Bank Loan Fraud Case

The ED arrested AAP leader Deepak Singla after searches in connection with an alleged bank fraud case.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 18 May 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ED arrested AAP leader Deepak Singla in bank fraud case.
  • Singla allegedly managed hawala operations for AAP funds.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested AAP leader Deepak Singla after searches at his Delhi and Goa premises in connection with an alleged bank fraud case.

Officials said it has been gathered from reliable sources that Singla is allegedly handling the hawala operations for the movement of funds for Aam Aadmi Party between Delhi and Goa.

Singhla Defrauded OBC Of Over Rs150 Cr

The officials revealed that Singla along with his uncle Ashok Kumar Mittal and brother Raman Singla and Harish Singla, allegedly defrauded Oriental Bank of Commerce more than 150 crore.

"The money was sent to controlled firms in Singapore. It is also suspected that, the such proceeds of crime are routed back to India allegedly through hawala route to be infused back in alleged illegal activities of Deepak Singla. In relation to this PMLA fraud, Deepak Singla has been arrested by ED today," officials said.

AAP Slams BJP

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party launched a strong attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party after the raids, alleging that central agencies were being used to access the party’s organisational data.

Reacting to the searches, Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi claimed the action was linked to the AAP’s rising popularity in Goa and accused the BJP of attempting to intimidate party workers.

In a post on X, Atishi said the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids from early morning at the residence of AAP Goa co-incharge Deepak Singla and at the homes of several party volunteers in Goa.

She alleged that the raids were not only aimed at scaring AAP workers but also at obtaining the party’s internal organisational data for the BJP.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar on Singhla's case, said, "He refused to join the BJP; that is why his house is being raided. The BJP's sole agenda is precisely to intimidate and threaten people."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was AAP leader Deepak Singla arrested?

Deepak Singla was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged bank fraud case and for allegedly handling hawala operations for the Aam Aadmi Party.

What is the alleged bank fraud case against Deepak Singla?

Singla, along with his relatives, allegedly defrauded Oriental Bank of Commerce of over ₹150 crore. Funds were reportedly sent to Singapore and then routed back through hawala.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Fraud Case PMLA Case AAP Deepak Singhla ED Arrests AAP Leader
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