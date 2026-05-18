‘I Am Trapped, Ghar Ki Yaad Aati Hai’: Greater Noida Woman’s Chats With Sister Surface

Twisha Sharma, a 27-year-old woman who allegedly died by suicide in Greater Noida, had shared disturbing messages with her sister in the days before her death, according to chat screenshots now circulating online. In one message, Twisha allegedly wrote, “I am trapped,” while in another she said she felt suffocated and emotionally distressed. The chats have surfaced as her family accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and assault. Police have launched an investigation into the case, which has sparked outrage on social media.

Disturbing Chats Surface

Screenshots of Twisha’s conversations with her sister, Meenakshi Sharma, have now emerged online. In the chats, Twisha allegedly spoke about emotional distress, anxiety and feeling trapped in her marital home.

In one exchange, she reportedly told her sister, “I am trapped bro” and “Can’t talk much”, adding that she would call “when the time is right”. In another conversation, she allegedly said she felt suffocated and anxious staying at home.

The messages have intensified demands for strict action against the accused. Police officials said the matter is under investigation and statements from family members are being recorded.

Also Read: Who Was Twisha Sharma? Ex-Miss Pune Contestant Found Dead In Bhopal Amid Dowry Harassment Claims

Married 14 Months Ago

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, had married Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based advocate, in December 2025 after the two reportedly met through a dating application in 2024.

Twisha allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the roof of her house in Jalpura village under the Ecotech-3 police station area in Greater Noida.

Her family has alleged that she was subjected to continuous harassment and physical assault by her in-laws over dowry demands. Relatives claimed that nearly Rs 1 crore had been spent on the wedding despite which the harassment allegedly continued throughout the marriage.

Family members have accused her husband’s family of mentally torturing her during the 14 months of marriage.

Also Read: Greater Noida: Woman Married 1 Year Ago Dies After Jumping From Roof, Husband And Father-In-Law Arrested