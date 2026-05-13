Prateek Yadav, Younger Brother Of Akhilesh Yadav, Passes Away; Cause Of Death Yet To Be Known

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, died on Wednesday in Lucknow at the age of 38.

According to hospital sources, Prateek Yadav was brought dead to Civil Hospital in Lucknow early Wednesday morning. Officials said he was brought to the hospital at around 5:55 am by nearly 20 young men. Given the high-profile nature of the case, the hospital administration immediately informed the police.

Doctors said Prateek had died before reaching the hospital. The exact cause of death remains unknown, and his body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The autopsy will be conducted at the mortuary near King George's Medical University, Lucknow under the supervision of the Chief Medical Officer, with a team of three to four doctors carrying out the procedure. Officials said the post-mortem would be videographed.

Doctors Reached Residence Before He Was Taken To Hospital

Hospital sources said that around 5 am, some people from Prateek Yadav’s residence contacted doctors at Civil Hospital, informing them that his health had suddenly deteriorated. Following the call, a medical team was dispatched to his house.

When doctors arrived at the residence, they reportedly found no movement in Prateek Yadav’s body. He was then shifted to Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had already died before being brought in.

Sources said some of the men accompanying him wanted to take the body back home after doctors declared him dead. However, doctors refused and informed the police, after which the body was sent to KGMU for post-mortem examination.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Body of Prateek Yadav, son of late former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav, has been sent for post-mortem pic.twitter.com/76k9lPiAaQ — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2026

Cause Of Death Yet To Be Established

Authorities have not yet disclosed the reason behind Prateek Yadav’s death. Officials said clarity would emerge only after the post-mortem report is completed.

The circumstances surrounding his death have drawn significant attention because of the Yadav family’s political prominence in Uttar Pradesh. Police and hospital officials have so far not issued any detailed public statement regarding the case.

Prateek Yadav is survived by his wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, who currently serves as the Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission.

Divorce Sparked Controversy

Earlier this year, Prateek Yadav had made headlines after publicly announcing his divorce from Aparna Yadav through a post on Instagram in January. The post triggered widespread discussion because of the couple’s political profile and their association with rival political camps.

In the post, Prateek accused Aparna Yadav of damaging his family relationships and alleged that she was focused only on fame and influence. He also claimed that he was struggling with mental health issues.

“I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties,” Prateek Yadav had written in the post. He further alleged that she showed little concern for his condition and said he was in a “very bad mental health condition”.

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