‘Silent On Mob Lynching’: Allahabad HC Raps Rights Panel, Stays EOW Probe Into UP Madrasas

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court halts EOW probe into 588 aided madrasas.

Court calls NHRC directive for probe 'prima facie illegal'.

Bench criticizes NHRC for investigating madrasas, not mob lynching.

Next hearing on the matter scheduled for May 11.

The Allahabad High Court has stayed an order directing the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to probe 588 aided madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, terming the move “prima facie illegal” and issuing sharp remarks against the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The observation came during a hearing on the state government’s decision to entrust the EOW with an investigation into the madrasas, following directions from the NHRC.

Court Questions NHRC’s Intervention

During proceedings, the High Court criticised the human rights body, questioning its role in ordering such an inquiry. The bench remarked that the NHRC should focus on its primary responsibilities rather than directing investigative actions.

In a pointed observation, the court said that the commission remains silent in instances of mob lynching involving Muslims but is now ordering an investigation into madrasas.

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EOW Probe Put on Hold

Taking note of the arguments, the court stayed the operation of the order assigning the probe to the EOW, offering immediate relief in the matter.

The bench indicated that, at first glance, the directive for such an investigation did not appear legally sustainable.

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Next Hearing on May 11

The case will now be taken up again on May 11, when the court is expected to hear further arguments on the legality of the NHRC’s directive and the state’s decision to act on it.