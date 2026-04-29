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HomeNewsIndiaUS–Iran Tensions Hit Hajj Costs: Indian Pilgrims Asked To Pay Rs 10,000 Extra

US–Iran Tensions Hit Hajj Costs: Indian Pilgrims Asked To Pay Rs 10,000 Extra

Due to a sharp rise in global oil prices triggered by geopolitical tensions, the centre has increased the cost burden on pilgrims.

By : Ubaidur Rehman | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hajj pilgrims face increased costs due to global oil price hikes.
  • Indian pilgrims must pay an additional ₹10,000 each for Hajj.
  • Hajj Committee directs pilgrims to deposit extra amount by May 15.
  • Rising fuel prices significantly impact travel and logistical expenses.

Hajj Fees Hike: The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran is now expected to impact Indian pilgrims planning to undertake the Hajj this year. Due to a sharp rise in global oil prices triggered by geopolitical tensions, the centre has increased the cost burden on pilgrims.
US–Iran Tensions Hit Hajj Costs: Indian Pilgrims Asked To Pay Rs 10,000 Extra

Extra Fee For Indian Hajj Pilgrims

According to the latest directive, each Hajj pilgrim from India will now have to pay an additional Rs 10,000 (approximately $100). The instruction has been issued by the Hajj Committee, asking all selected pilgrims to deposit the extra amount by May 15.

This increase comes as rising fuel costs have significantly affected travel and logistical expenses linked to the pilgrimage. Airfare, transportation, and other arrangements are directly influenced by fluctuations in oil prices, prompting authorities to revise the overall cost.


US–Iran Tensions Hit Hajj Costs: Indian Pilgrims Asked To Pay Rs 10,000 Extra

This year, a total of 1,75,025 pilgrims are scheduled to travel from India for Hajj. With the additional ₹10,000 per person, the cumulative financial impact on Indian pilgrims is estimated to be around ₹175 crore.

Officials say the revision was unavoidable given the global situation, though it adds to the financial strain on many families preparing for the pilgrimage. Pilgrims have been advised to complete the payment within the stipulated deadline to avoid any disruption in their travel plans.

Before You Go

LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there an increase in Hajj fees for Indian pilgrims?

The Hajj fees have increased due to a sharp rise in global oil prices triggered by geopolitical tensions. This impacts travel and logistical expenses, including airfare and transportation.

How much is the additional fee for Indian Hajj pilgrims?

Each Hajj pilgrim from India will have to pay an additional Rs 10,000 (approximately $100).

What is the deadline for paying the extra Hajj fee?

Selected pilgrims are asked to deposit the extra amount by May 15.

What is the total estimated financial impact of this fee increase on Indian pilgrims?

With an additional ₹10,000 per person for 1,75,025 pilgrims, the cumulative financial impact is estimated to be around ₹175 crore.

Published at : 29 Apr 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hajj Hajj Fees Hike Hajj Indian Fees
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