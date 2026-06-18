PoK Rebellion Intensifies: 70,000 Protesters Gather, Munir's Army Called 'Terrorist'

Mass protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) entered their tenth day on Thursday, with thousands of demonstrators continuing to challenge Pakistani authorities despite an ongoing security crackdown. Large crowds gathered in Rawalakot and other areas, demanding political rights, accountability and an end to what protesters describe as military repression. The unrest follows days of deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces, which residents claim have resulted in dozens of civilian deaths. With public anger mounting and fresh allegations emerging against Islamabad, the movement has evolved into one of the most significant challenges to Pakistani authority in the region in recent years.

Defiance Continues

According to local accounts and visuals circulating from the region, between 60,000 and 70,000 people assembled at Rawalakot’s Eidgah Ground, while hundreds more marched through the town carrying PoJK and white flags. Protesters chanted slogans critical of the Pakistani government and military establishment, openly accusing Islamabad of suppressing the rights of local residents.

Demonstrators directed much of their anger at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir and Pakistan’s security apparatus. Slogans condemning military officials echoed through the gathering as participants accused the state of responding to public dissent with force rather than dialogue.

The demonstrations have continued despite a significant security presence and reports of arrests and restrictions across several districts. Protest organisers insist they will continue their campaign until their demands are addressed.

Anger Over Killings

The latest wave of unrest follows violent incidents that erupted earlier this month. Protesters allege that Pakistani Army and Rangers personnel opened fire on civilians during demonstrations, leading to multiple deaths and injuries. These allegations have become a central rallying point for the movement, with residents accusing Islamabad of failing to protect the rights of people living in the region.

Public grief and anger were on display during memorial gatherings held for Faizan Rabbani, a young man killed during last week's violence. Hundreds attended remembrance events, where speakers criticised the government's handling of the protests and called for justice for those killed.

Blockade Claims

Adding to tensions are allegations that authorities have disrupted the movement of food and essential supplies into parts of PoJK. Protesters claim trucks carrying basic commodities have been halted at entry points, creating shortages and increasing hardship for local communities.

The restrictions have fuelled resentment among residents, many of whom view the measures as collective punishment aimed at weakening the protest movement. Pakistani authorities have not publicly accepted these allegations.

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Wider Movement

The protests have expanded beyond political activists and now include students, teachers, traders, women and community groups. Images from recent demonstrations showed schoolgirls and educators taking part in marches, highlighting the widening support base of the agitation.

Meanwhile, communication restrictions remain in place across large parts of the region. Despite limited internet access, new photographs and videos continue to emerge, including footage allegedly showing buildings damaged during security operations in Rawalakot.

With neither side showing signs of compromise, the standoff appears set to continue. Protest leaders remain determined to press ahead despite casualties, restrictions and arrests, while authorities have yet to indicate any major policy shift. As tensions persist, the unrest is increasingly being viewed as a major test of Islamabad's control and governance in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

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