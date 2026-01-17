Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPM Modi Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist Mohan Lal Mittal

PM Modi Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist Mohan Lal Mittal

Condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!", Goyal posted on X.

By : ANI | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the death of noted industrialist Mohan Lal Mittal, remembering him as a man who "distinguished himself" in the world of industry, and was "very passionate about Indian culture."
PM Modi took to X to pay his condolences, saying, "Shri Mohan Lal Mittal Ji distinguished himself in the world of industry. At the same time, he was very passionate about Indian culture. He supported various philanthropic efforts, reflecting his passion for societal progress. Pained by his passing. I will cherish our various interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also remembered the industrialist and spoke about his notable contributions.
"Saddened by the demise of Shri Mohan Lal Mittal ji. A distinguished industrialist, he made notable contributions to the world of enterprise by laying the foundation of a powerful business legacy. His resilience and philanthropic activities will continue to inspire generations.

Condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!", Goyal posted on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended an event that marked 10 years of StartUp India at Bharat Mandapam and highlighted that the Startup India initiative has turned into a major revolution over the past decade, helping India emerge as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.

Addressing the programme, he said, "Remember, what the situation was like 10 years ago... There was no scope for individual effort and innovation at all. We challenged those circumstances, we launched Startup India, and we gave the youth an open sky, and today the result is in front of us. In just 10 years, the Startup India mission has become a revolution. India is today the world's third-largest startup ecosystem."The Prime Minister praised young innovators on the completion of 10 years of the Startup India initiative, calling the journey a celebration of thousands of dreams turning into reality. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention

Frequently Asked Questions

Who paid tribute to industrialist Mohan Lal Mittal?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal paid tribute to Mohan Lal Mittal on social media platform X.

How did Prime Minister Modi remember Mohan Lal Mittal?

PM Modi remembered Mohan Lal Mittal as a distinguished industrialist, passionate about Indian culture, and a supporter of philanthropic efforts. He also cherished their interactions.

What did Piyush Goyal say about Mohan Lal Mittal?

Piyush Goyal described Mohan Lal Mittal as a distinguished industrialist who made notable contributions to business and laid the foundation for a powerful legacy. He noted his resilience and philanthropic activities.

What significant event did PM Modi attend recently?

PM Modi recently attended an event marking 10 years of the StartUp India initiative at Bharat Mandapam.

What is India's current standing in the global startup ecosystem?

India has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, a significant achievement in just 10 years since the launch of the StartUp India initiative.

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Narendra Modi Arcelor Mittal PM Narendra Modi PM Mourns Passing Of Mohan Lal Mittal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
AQI Hits 350+ In Delhi-NCR; Severe Pollution Triggers GRAP-III Measures
AQI Hits 350+ In Delhi-NCR; Severe Pollution Triggers GRAP-III Measures
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: What Fitment Factor Could Mean For Salaries And Pensions
8th Pay Commission: What Fitment Factor Could Mean For Salaries And Pensions
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget