‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his reported “gaddar” remark targeting Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu, calling it an insult to the Sikh community and Sikh gurus.Speaking during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister accused Rahul Gandhi of arrogance and political opportunism.

PM Targets Rahul Over Remark

PM Modi suggested the remark crossed political boundaries and amounted to disrespect towards the Sikh community. The Prime Minister also targeted Rahul Gandhi’s political approach, using sharp language and questioning the Congress leader’s mindset. He warned that such rhetoric could politically damage the Congress party. The political row escalated after BJP leaders and allies framed the remark as deeply offensive, while Congress leaders have pushed back, accusing the ruling party of politicising statements made in heated political exchanges.

Controversy Heightens Tension Between BJP, Congress

The controversy comes amid already heightened tensions between the BJP and Congress during the ongoing Parliament session. Reports said the Prime Minister reacted strongly to the “gaddar” comment, signalling that the issue has taken centre stage in the latest round of political confrontation between the ruling party and the opposition.