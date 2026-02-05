Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu

PM Modi slams Rahul over 'gaddar' jibe at Bittu, says remark insulted Sikhs, warns such politics will sink Congress now. The PM also targeted Rahul Gandhi’s political approach.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his reported “gaddar” remark targeting Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu, calling it an insult to the Sikh community and Sikh gurus.Speaking during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister accused Rahul Gandhi of arrogance and political opportunism.

PM Targets Rahul Over Remark

PM Modi suggested the remark crossed political boundaries and amounted to disrespect towards the Sikh community. The Prime Minister also targeted Rahul Gandhi’s political approach, using sharp language and questioning the Congress leader’s mindset. He warned that such rhetoric could politically damage the Congress party. The political row escalated after BJP leaders and allies framed the remark as deeply offensive, while Congress leaders have pushed back, accusing the ruling party of politicising statements made in heated political exchanges.

Controversy Heightens Tension Between BJP, Congress 

The controversy comes amid already heightened tensions between the BJP and Congress during the ongoing Parliament session. Reports said the Prime Minister reacted strongly to the “gaddar” comment, signalling that the issue has taken centre stage in the latest round of political confrontation between the ruling party and the opposition.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What remark did Rahul Gandhi allegedly make, and who was it directed at?

Rahul Gandhi reportedly made a

How did Prime Minister Narendra Modi react to Rahul Gandhi's alleged

Prime Minister Modi strongly criticized the remark, calling it an insult to the Sikh community and Sikh gurus. He accused Rahul Gandhi of arrogance and political opportunism.

What is the Congress party's stance on the controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi's alleged remark?

Congress leaders have pushed back against the BJP's criticism, accusing the ruling party of politicizing statements made during heated political exchanges.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 07:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sikhs Congress.BJP PM Modi Rajya Sabha CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi
