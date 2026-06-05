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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 5 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 June 2026"

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Congress Releases Rajya Sabha Candidate List; Pawan Khera Among Key Picks

    Congress has announced its Rajya Sabha candidates, fielding Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera and other key leaders from six states. Read More

  3. MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan Elections, Calls Region Integral To India

    Read More

  4. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Credits Trump For India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says ‘Forever Grateful’

    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif credited Donald Trump with helping secure the India-Pakistan ceasefire after last year's conflict, calling him a "man of peace" and praising his leadership. Read More

  5. Maa Behen Is A Feminist Film, But Rekha, Jaya, And Sushma Don’t Want Your Pity

    Netflix's Maa Behen turns patriarchy into the punchline, using sharp satire and powerful female characters to tell a story of rebellion, rage, and self-ownership. Read More

  6. ‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim

    Former IPL chief Lalit Modi has claimed Ranveer Singh once travelled to London to meet him and expressed interest in portraying him in a biopic. Modi said the project is currently being scripted. Read More

  7. Sachin Yadav finishes 8th on Diamond League debut in Rome

    Rome, Jun 4 (PTI): Top Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav's Diamond League debut ended in disappointment as he finished eighth in a star-studded 10-man field with a below par performance here on Thursda. Read More

  8. ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Charles Leclerc Signs Major Multi-Year Contract Extension With Ferrari

    Leclerc’s relationship with the iconic Italian manufacturer is one of the deepest on the grid, stretching back to 2016 when he first joined the Ferrari Driver Academy. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. RBI MPC June 2026: From Oil Shock To Inflation Risks, What The RBI Is Worried About

    RBI MPC June 2026: From holding the repo rate at 5.25 per cent to raising inflation concerns linked to the West Asia conflict, the RBI's June 2026 policy review struck a cautious tone. Read More

Before You Go

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case

Published at : 05 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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