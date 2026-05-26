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HomeNewsPM Modi Set To Visit Australia In ‘Near Future’: Why His Trip Matters For Canberra

PM Modi Set To Visit Australia In ‘Near Future’: Why His Trip Matters For Canberra

PM Narendra Modi will visit Australia soon, Australian FM Penny Wong said, highlighting stronger India-Australia ties, Quad cooperation and the Indian diaspora’s contribution.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 26 May 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi's upcoming Australia visit signals deeper engagement.
  • Australia values India's diaspora and economic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Australia in the very near future, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said on Tuesday, signalling deeper strategic and economic engagement between the two countries. Speaking during a media interaction after holding the Quad meeting along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and three other members ministers, Wong said, "My Prime Minister has today announced that Prime Minister Modi will visit Australia in the very near future. We look forward to that visit."

Why Visit Is Important For Australia

She also said that PM Modi's upcoming visit to Australia is an important not only as a comprehensive strategic partner, but also because the Indian diaspora is such a valued part of the Australian community and society. "It is a diaspora that makes an enormous contribution to Australia, and they are enormously proud of their heritage," she added. 

Also Read: Quad Meet In Delhi: Jaishankar Pushes For Free, Open Indo-Pacific Amid Global Uncertainty

The Australian FM said that India and Australia share a vision of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific and Canberra want to work together for the region and for the people.

She highlighted India’s growing economic importance, calling it the world’s fastest-growing major economy and an essential partner for Australia as Canberra seeks to diversify supply chains and improve productivity.

"We (India-Australia) are comprehensive strategic partners. We have a relationship that is anchored in strategic trust. We have a great deal of strategic alignment. And our economic ties continue to deepen. India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. It's an essential economic partner for Australia. As we seek to diversify supply chains and grow our economy and our productivity, this relationship only grows. We do live in a very uncertain world. I think we've had a discussion today at the Quad about the circumstances we face in our region," she said.

Wong On Quad Summit

Referring to discussions at the Quad meeting, Wong said the grouping is focused on responding to the priorities of Indo-Pacific nations.

Clarifying discussions around maritime security, Wong said the Quad’s maritime domain initiative is focused on the Indo-Pacific region and not linked to Iran.

Also Read: Quad Foreign Ministers Meet: Rubio Launches Maritime Initiative; Jaishankar Backs Indo-Pacific Growth

She said the initiative aims to help countries monitor illegal fishing and improve awareness and response capabilities within their maritime zones.

Wong also confirmed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed Quad members on negotiations between the United States and Iran. She said all countries involved hoped for an outcome that restores regional stability, peace, and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Prime Minister Modi visit Australia?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Australia in the very near future. This was announced by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Why is PM Modi's visit to Australia significant?

The visit is important due to India's status as a comprehensive strategic partner and the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora to Australian society.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Quad Penny Wong . Australia PM Modi To Visit Australia
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