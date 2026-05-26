Quad Meet In Delhi: Jaishankar Pushes For Free, Open Indo-Pacific Amid Global Uncertainty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Quad ministers met in New Delhi, focusing on Indo-Pacific growth.

Discussions addressed economic resilience, strategic stability, and supply chains.

Maritime security, technology, and regional conflicts were key topics.

India-US ties were highlighted, emphasizing strategic partnership.

India on Tuesday hosted the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, where External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of preserving the Indo-Pacific as a pillar of global growth, security, and economic stability amid rising geopolitical and economic challenges. The high-level gathering brought together Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. The meeting marks the first Quad Foreign Ministers’ summit hosted by India since 2023.

Addressing the opening session, Jaishankar said the discussions would be “useful and productive,” adding that the four nations remain committed to addressing shared regional and global concerns through coordinated action.

Indo-Pacific Remains Central To Quad Agenda

Jaishankar stated that the Indo-Pacific would remain the primary focus of deliberations, with member nations aiming to strengthen cooperation in areas linked to economic resilience and strategic stability.

He noted that issues such as supply chain vulnerabilities, connectivity choke points, manufacturing gaps, and access to critical resources have become increasingly important in the current geopolitical climate.

According to Jaishankar, these challenges also create opportunities for deeper collaboration and technological advancement among Quad nations.

He stressed the need to strengthen strategic trust across the region, safeguard maritime routes, expand economic opportunities, and promote transparent and dependable partnerships.

“As maritime democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies, we share the responsibility towards a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Jaishankar said.

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Maritime Security, Technology And Infrastructure In Focus

The Ministry of External Affairs indicated that the meeting agenda includes maritime security, critical minerals, resilient supply chains, infrastructure development, climate initiatives, emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Officials from the Quad countries have already intensified cooperation in sectors such as maritime domain awareness, economic resilience, and critical technologies.

Regional developments in West Asia and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are also expected to feature prominently in the discussions, reflecting the widening scope of Quad engagement beyond the Indo-Pacific.

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India-US Ties Highlighted During Summit

Ahead of the ministerial meeting, Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with Motegi, reaffirming the strategic importance of the India-Japan partnership in ensuring a stable and open Indo-Pacific region.

The visiting ministers are expected to conduct separate bilateral meetings with Indian officials during their stay in New Delhi. Motegi is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Rubio highlighted the growing strategic convergence between Washington and New Delhi, describing India as “one of the most important strategic partners” for the United States.

He pointed to cooperation on critical minerals, supply chains, and counterterrorism as major areas of alignment between the two democracies. Rubio also emphasized that both countries have faced the impact of international terrorism and share a commitment to democratic accountability and transparent governance.