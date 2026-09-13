'Weaponisation Of Critical Minerals Can Hinder Shared Progress': PM Modi At BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned that the weaponisation of critical minerals and technology could hinder shared progress as he addressed the second day of the BRICS Summit 2026, as he called on the bloc to work together to tackle rising geopolitical tensions and challenges facing ordinary people across the world.

PM Modi made the remarks at the BRICS Summit in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The prime minister said increasing global tensions were having a significant impact on ordinary lives and stressed the need for BRICS to strengthen resilience and drive inclusive growth, particularly across the Global South.

Addressing the open session titled ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’ on the second day of the BRICS Summit, Modi highlighted initiatives aimed at strengthening supply chains, supporting startups and creating new opportunities for farmers.

PM Modi Flags Weaponisation Of Technology, Critical Minerals

“The weaponization of technology and critical minerals could hinder our shared progress; therefore, we have emphasized inclusivity in the adoption of technology,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Day 2 of the BRICS Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The BRICS Logistic Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will help make our supply chains more reliable and resilient. Under the umbrella of innovation, the BRICS Incubator Network will connect… pic.twitter.com/1JbC4c1nlC — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2026

He said the BRICS Logistics Supply Chain Cooperation Framework would “help make our supply chains more reliable and resilient”.

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PM Modi also highlighted the grouping's initiatives in innovation and digital agriculture.

“Under the umbrella of innovation, the BRICS Incubator Network will connect our startups and incubators,” he said.

The prime minister added that India had proposed the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to promote innovative and scalable solutions.

PM Modi said the BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture would create new opportunities for farmers. Through the initiative, artificial intelligence, geospatial technology and digital public infrastructure would be aligned with the actual needs of farmers, he said.

PM Modi Says Global South's Trust In BRICS Has Grown

The prime minister said the trust of Global South nations in BRICS had increased because their voices were heard, their experiences respected and solutions were crafted “not just for them, but with them”.

“The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation. We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity,” PM Modi said.

“May our diversity remain our identity, our cooperation serve as our inspiration, and our progress benefit all of humanity,” he added.

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BRICS Declaration On Critical Minerals

BRICS leaders on Saturday unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration, which stressed the importance of building reliable and resilient supply chains for critical minerals.

The declaration called for “reliable, responsible, diversified, resilient, fair, sustainable, and just supply chains of critical minerals” to ensure benefit sharing, value addition and economic diversification in resource-rich countries.

It also emphasised the need to preserve the sovereign rights of resource-rich countries over their mineral resources, including their right to adopt and enforce measures necessary to pursue legitimate public policy objectives.

The declaration recognised the “key role of critical minerals” in the development of zero- and low-emission energy technologies, energy security and the resilience of energy supply chains.

PM Modi described the outcome of the declaration as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”.