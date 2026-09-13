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English NewsNewsXi Jinping Skips PM Modi's BRICS Gala Dinner In Delhi; Reason For Absence Unclear

Xi Jinping Skips PM Modi's BRICS Gala Dinner In Delhi; Reason For Absence Unclear

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in India after seven years, skipped a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for BRICS leaders in New Delhi.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
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  • Other BRICS leaders, Indian dignitaries attended the dinner.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was absent from a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders and other delegates in New Delhi on Saturday, with the reason for his absence not immediately known, news agency PTI reported.

Xi attended the BRICS Summit earlier in the day and held a bilateral meeting with Modi. He arrived in the national capital on Saturday afternoon, marking his first trip to India in seven years.

According to the report, the Chinese president may have returned to his hotel to rest, but there was no immediate official explanation for his absence from the dinner.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Also Absent

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was another notable absentee from the dinner. He had left for home after attending the BRICS Summit during the day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other BRICS leaders attended the dinner hosted by Modi at Bharat Mandapam.

Union ministers, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and chief ministers of several states were also present.

ALSO READ: Xi Jinping In India With Cai Qi For BRICS Summit: Who Is China’s Powerful No. 2 Leader?

Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman Among Guests

Union ministers attending the dinner included Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chief ministers Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, Suvendu Adhikari of West Bengal and Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam also attended.

The Union ministers and chief ministers travelled in two buses from Parliament House to Bharat Mandapam, where the dinner was held.

What Was On The Dinner Menu?

The dinner menu included khandvi mille-feuille, khumb galouti, paneer lababdar, gucchi marmik, carrot-bean poriyal and millet pulao.

For dessert, guests were served Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi and shahtoot phirni.

ALSO READ: What’s On The BRICS Dinner Menu? Khandvi, Himachali Guchchi, Mulberry Phirni And Jalebi

BRICS Summit In New Delhi

India is hosting the BRICS Summit on September 12-13, with leaders from the 11 member countries and 10 partner countries attending, along with representatives of some international organisations.

The summit brought together leaders for discussions under India's chairship, with Modi holding bilateral meetings with several visiting leaders, including Xi Jinping.

PM Modi on Saturday hosted Xi Jinping for bilateral talks focusing on normalising bilateral ties through expansion of trade and investment ties.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who attended the BRICS gala dinner hosted by PM Modi?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other BRICS leaders were present. Various Union ministers, the Lok Sabha Speaker, and several state chief ministers also attended the event.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Xi Jinping BRICS Summit BRICS BRICS Summit 2026
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