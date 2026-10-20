Kim Jong-un Dead? Claims About Sister, Chinese Troops Fuel North Korean Succession Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rumours circulate about Kim Jong-un's death and succession.

Wanjun Xie alleged Kim Yo-jong assumed control post-death.

Xie claimed 9,000 Chinese troops deployed for succession.

All significant allegations remain unverified without official confirmation.

Rumours about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's death have been circulating on social media, with claims that his sister, Kim Yo-jong, has taken control of the regime and that China has deployed 9,000 troops to Pyongyang amid fears of a succession crisis.

Wanjun Xie, chairman of the China Democracy Party (CDP), made the allegations in a social media post. He claimed that Kim Jong-un suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage, fell into a coma and later died after undergoing emergency medical treatment.

Xie also alleged that Kim Yo-jong had assumed control instead of Kim Jong-un's daughter, Kim Ju-ae. However, the claims remain unverified. There is no official confirmation in the information available that Kim Jong-un has died, that his sister has taken power or that Chinese troops have been deployed to North Korea.

What Wanjun Xie Claims About Kim Jong-un's Death

According to Xie's account, Kim Jong-un suffered a sudden cerebral haemorrhage that left him in a coma. He claimed that North Korea sought medical assistance from China because its own medical facilities could not provide the treatment required to address the leader's condition.

Xie alleged that a team of medical specialists from Peking Union Medical College Hospital was sent to North Korea. He further claimed that Kim Jong-un was subsequently transferred to Beijing for emergency surgery, but doctors failed to save him because his condition was too severe and the critical window for treatment had passed.

The CDP chairman also claimed that Kim Jong-un's body had been returned to North Korea and that authorities were withholding an announcement of his death. He argued that the rumours had gained traction because the North Korean leader had not appeared publicly to address them. These assertions, however, have not been independently verified.

Kim Yo-jong In Control Instead Of Kim Ju-ae?

Xie further alleged that Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, had taken control of North Korea following his purported death, rather than his daughter, Kim Ju-ae. The post presented the alleged shift in leadership as part of a wider struggle to consolidate power within the country's ruling establishment.

According to Xie's claims, Kim Yo-jong had sought to strengthen her authority over the military by adopting a more confrontational stance towards South Korea. He cited alleged loudspeaker broadcasts directed towards South Korea, 201 warning shots and a reported warning that North Korea was considering a comprehensive upgrade of its tactical strike capabilities.

Xie interpreted these alleged military developments as an attempt by Kim Yo-jong to consolidate her position through heightened tensions with Seoul. However, the claims do not independently establish that she has assumed control of the North Korean regime or that a leadership transition has taken place.

Claim Of 9,000 Chinese Troops Sent To Pyongyang

The social media post also alleged that China had dispatched 9,000 troops to Pyongyang amid concerns about a possible succession crisis or civil war in North Korea.

Xie claimed that the deployment was intended to help Kim Ju-ae stabilise her position amid uncertainty over the country's leadership. The allegation forms another part of his account of an unfolding power struggle within the North Korean regime.

However, the alleged troop deployment remains unverified. No official confirmation has been provided in the information available to establish that China sent 9,000 troops to Pyongyang or that North Korea is facing the succession crisis described in the post.