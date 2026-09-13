BRICS Summit Final Day: PM Modi To Hold Seven Bilateral Meetings Today; Check Full Schedule

The final day of the 18th BRICS Summit is underway in New Delhi, with several world leaders set to gather at Bharat Mandapam on Sunday. The arrival of leaders and ministers from BRICS partner and invited countries begun around 10 am. Bharat Mandapam has been decked up to welcome the foreign dignitaries, while security arrangements have been tightened across the venue.

PM Modi To Hold Seven Bilateral Meetings

Several key issues are expected to come up for discussion during the summit's second day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to hold seven bilateral meetings with leaders from Asia and Africa.

According to the schedule, Modi will meet the leaders of Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Egypt, South Africa and Burundi, besides the vice presidents of Nigeria and Uganda. The schedule has also been reported by multiple outlets.

Here is the schedule for the final day:

9:55 am: Leaders and ministers from BRICS partner and invited countries will arrive at Level 2 of Bharat Mandapam.

10:00 am: The family photograph of the participating leaders will be taken at Level 2 of Bharat Mandapam.

10:50 am: The open session on “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth” will begin.

2:30 pm: PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

3:00 pm: Modi will meet Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

3:30 pm: The Prime Minister will hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

4:10 pm: Modi will meet South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

4:40 pm: The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

5:10 pm: Modi will meet Nigerian Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.

5:40 pm: The Prime Minister will hold talks with Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo.

BRICS Countries Adopt Joint Declaration

On the first day of the summit, BRICS countries reached an agreement on the joint declaration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi subsequently shared the statement.

The nearly 45-page document, comprising 140 points, lays out the grouping's common position on several issues, including terrorism, global trade, West Asia, energy, finance and reform of the United Nations.

The declaration strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. BRICS countries also reiterated their commitment to tackling cross-border terrorism, terror financing and the challenge of providing safe havens to terrorists. The summit's joint declaration has also called for restraint and diplomatic efforts to address conflicts and global tensions.