‘If Not India, Who?’: Palestinian Envoy Calls On New Delhi To Spearhead Gaza Rebuilding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Palestine’s Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, has urged New Delhi to take a leading role in ending the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and shaping the region’s post-war future. Citing India’s diplomatic influence and its balanced relations with Israel, the envoy said these factors uniquely position New Delhi to help “put an end to the Palestinian suffering.”

In an interview with NDTV, Abu Shawesh described India as a natural “champion of the [Global] South” and made an impassioned appeal saying, “If it is not you, then who? If it is not India, then who?”

‘Use Ties With Israel Constructively’

The ambassador called on India to use its close relationship with Israel to press for accountability and to play a central role in any future reconstruction of Gaza. “We need India’s political weight to work toward ending the catastrophe and rebuilding Gaza,” he said.

First-Hand Account Of Gaza’s Collapse

Sharing grim details of the situation on the ground, Abu Shawesh said civilians had borne the brunt of the war. “The 67,000 Palestinians who were killed... are utterly, purely civilians, not belonging to Hamas,” he stated, asserting that records and photographs proved the victims were not combatants.

He described widespread malnutrition, food shortages and medical collapse. “We are talking about 500 children who still now lost their lives because of malnutrition and lack of food... Many of the surgeries went without anaesthesia. For children, they amputated their legs and arms without anaesthesia,” he said.

‘This Fits The Definition Of Genocide’

Abu Shawesh said the violence in Gaza fits the international definition of genocide. “This is not our work – this is the United Nations’ [work]... even Israeli watch groups declared that it’s genocide,” he said, urging the global community to increase pressure to halt the campaign.

On Hamas And Terrorism

Responding to criticism that Hamas must be dismantled to prevent future attacks, the ambassador said, “If you call Hamas terrorists, I have no problem with that for the sake of argument. But what are you going to call the Israeli occupation? If the occupation itself is... the very clear cut indication or meaning of terror, what is the meaning of the terror?”

He reiterated the Palestinian Authority’s position that there is “no room” for militias or armed groups in a future Palestinian state and argued that Israeli policies had, at times, strengthened Hamas — a claim he said is supported by the historical record.

India’s Historic Ties With Palestine

Turning to India’s role, Abu Shawesh invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s opposition to Partition and recalled India’s recognition of Palestine in 1988. He said India’s consistent support at international fora reflected the strength of the bilateral relationship.

The ambassador also highlighted widespread sympathy for the Palestinian cause across Indian states and political lines, noting his interactions with leaders and civil society groups from Kerala to New Delhi.

Condemnation Of Terror In India

Addressing concerns about terrorism, Abu Shawesh reaffirmed the Palestinian leadership’s solidarity with India. “Our position was clear... we condemn,” he said, referring to President Mahmoud Abbas’s letter following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Appeal For Diplomatic And Development Support

Abu Shawesh’s appeal to India was both political and practical. He called on New Delhi to use its diplomatic influence and developmental capacity to alleviate Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and contribute to a long-term two-state solution that “guarantees legitimate security for us” and prevents the re-emergence of militias.

As India continues to navigate its ties with both Israel and Palestine, the envoy’s remarks underscore how New Delhi’s moral and geopolitical standing are being sought to help resolve one of the world’s most severe humanitarian challenges.