Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldWashington Says No New Missile Shipments Being Sent To Pakistan

Washington Says No New Missile Shipments Being Sent To Pakistan

The clarification followed reports in media outlets, which had interpreted the Department of War’s 30 September update as confirmation of a new missile deal with Islamabad.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States has rejected claims that Pakistan will receive new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a recently revised defence agreement, clarifying that the update concerns only maintenance and spare parts rather than the transfer of new weapons.

Embassy Issues Clarification

In a statement issued on Friday, the US Embassy in India explained that the Department of War’s announcement on 30 September referred to “an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan.”

The embassy underlined that “contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new AMRAAMs to Pakistan,” and added that the agreement “does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan’s current capabilities.”

Reports Misread Contract Details

The clarification followed reports in several media outlets, among them Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, which had interpreted the Department of War’s 30 September update as confirmation of a new missile deal with Islamabad.

The department’s official statement said that Raytheon Co., based in Tucson, Arizona, had received a $41 million modification to an ongoing AMRAAM production contract, raising the total value to more than $2.5 billion.

 

That contract covers foreign military sales to multiple countries — including the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Australia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kuwait, Türkiye, and Pakistan — and is expected to run until May 2030.

While Pakistan’s name appeared among the list of beneficiaries, the embassy has now clarified that its inclusion relates solely to sustainment and support services, not to the supply of new missiles.

Previous AMRAAM Purchases

Pakistan acquired approximately 700 AMRAAMs in 2007 to equip its F-16 fighter jets, which, at the time, was the largest international order for the air-to-air missile system.

Speculation about a fresh missile delivery emerged weeks after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir held talks with US President Donald Trump in September.

Also read
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Washington Breaking News Pakistan ABP Live Missile Shipments
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Cabinet Backs US-Mediated Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement With Hamas
Israel Cabinet Backs US-Mediated Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement With Hamas
World
Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued
Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued
Cities
Five Dead, Several Injured As Massive Explosion Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya
Five Dead, Several Injured As Massive Explosion Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya
India
UK PM Starmer Hails India’s Growth, Says 'India On Track To Become The Third-Largest Economy'
UK PM Starmer Hails India’s Growth, Says 'India On Track To Become Third-Largest Economy'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Releases List Of Probable Candidates, Sources Say | ABP News
PM Narendra Modi To Visit Ayodhya On November 25 For Flag Hoisting Ceremony – Sources | ABP News
Madhya Pradesh: Probe Continues In Toxic Cough Syrup Case, Supreme Court To Hear Matter Today | ABP News
Massive Explosion Destroys House In Ayodhya, 5 People Killed | ABP News
Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget