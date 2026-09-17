OPINION | Pakistan Does China-Style Collision, India Should Remain Alert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accusations involved violating a 1991 naval pact's proximity rules.

A year after the tense standoff between India and Pakistan, known as Operation Sindoor, tensions escalated once again as the naval forces of both nations found themselves embroiled in an unexpected confrontation. On the evening of September 15, 2026, the vast expanse of the North Arabian Sea became the backdrop for a significant incident when an Indian Navy frontline destroyer collided with the Pakistan Navy corvette, PNS Hunain.

This incident occurred in international waters, approximately 220 kilometres (120 nautical miles) east of Oman, igniting a new wave of diplomatic strife between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

In the wake of the collision, a flurry of accusations ensued, as both sides sharpened their rhetorical weapons. The Indian Navy remained tight-lipped, refraining from releasing any official statements about the incident; however, the Ministry of External Affairs took decisive action by summoning Saad Warraich, the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, who was acting as Islamabad’s High Commissioner.

The Indian government characterised the event as “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea”, while accusing the Pakistani navy of a “deliberate attempt” to test Indian defences and provoke a response.

The Indian Navy has not disclosed the specific identity of the warship involved in the collision with PNS Hunain, leaving many questions unanswered and raising concerns among observers. At present, India operates four P5 Bravo stealth frigates in the vicinity of the incident, which underscores the strategic importance of the region. Since 2008, India has actively patrolled these waters to safeguard critical maritime routes, as the North Arabian Sea functions as a vital chokepoint for international trade.

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This area serves as a direct conduit to the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, making it essential for the global economy.

The Indian Navy conducts continuous mission deployments in this region, emphasising operations aimed at combating piracy and addressing the evolving threats of drone activity. Utilising its advanced guided-missile destroyers, India secures these shipping lanes, offering reassurance to commercial vessels as they navigate the complex and often perilous waters of the Arabian Sea.

Although the incident between India and Pakistan did not result in any catastrophic damage or injuries, it bore the hallmarks of provocative manoeuvres reminiscent of those employed by the modern Chinese navy, which has been known to execute similar actions against the naval forces of the Philippines, Taiwan, and others.

The deepening military relationship between Pakistan and China has not gone unnoticed during Operation Sindoor, even as their cooperation extends beyond the army into the realms of the air force and navy, raising concerns about regional stability and security.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has also lodged a strong protest with the Indian envoy in Islamabad, Satyanjal Pandey, and called the actions of the Indian Navy “highly provocative and unacceptable”. It also said that the Indian Navy’s warship entered their exclusive economic zone (EEZ) when the Pakistani navy was carrying out its biennial exercise SEASPARK-26. Islamabad also said that Pakistan “strongly rejects” actions by the Indian navy which it called to be a “belligerent posture”.

Both sides have cited violation of the 1991 Military Agreement, with India specifically noting that Pakistan has violated Article 10 of the pact, which mandates that naval ships and submarines from India and Pakistan must not close within 3 nautical miles (approx. 5.56 km) of one another while operating in international waters. Its sole purpose is to eliminate collision hazards and prevent aggressive, close-quarters tactical posturing.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place between both countries at a time when both are not in a state of war. On June 16, 2011, Pakistani naval warship PNS Babur brushed past Indian frigate INS Godavari in the Gulf of Aden. Nevertheless, the incident that occurred on 15 September marks the first major open military tension between the two countries since Operation Sindoor of May 2025, raising international concern over the risk of unintended escalation in the highly sensitive Arabian Sea shipping lanes.

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It's time for both sides to normalize diplomatic relations and reopen a dialogue. With India making significant strides in improving ties with China, which it sees as its main adversary, New Delhi should also consider resuming discussions with Pakistan. A key step in this direction would be to normalize the diplomatic missions in each other’s territories by appointing High Commissioners on both sides.

This move could help prevent potential misunderstandings or conflicts. Given the two ongoing wars in the Middle East and in Ukraine, the global community simply cannot afford for India and Pakistan to engage in what could be termed Operation Sindoor 2.0 in maritime affairs.

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