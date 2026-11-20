Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BRS's KTR questioned Congress's investment claims and summit expenses.

Demanded white paper on investments, citing declining tech jobs.

Slams CM Reddy's performance, citing unfulfilled Congress promises.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao on Friday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying two of his key political cards — Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar — would not work, while launching a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana.

Speaking to ABP News' Megha Prasad at the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2026, Rama Rao questioned the Congress government's claims of attracting investments to Telangana and accused it of spending public money on the Bharat Summit without delivering tangible benefits to the state.

Rama Rao dismissed the event as a political exercise aimed at promoting Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, rather than generating meaningful outcomes for Telangana. He argued that the government should first account for the investments it has claimed to secure before organising another summit.

KTR Says Revanth Reddy, DK Shivakumar Won't Be Rahul Gandhi's Winning Cards

Taking aim at the Congress leadership, Rama Rao questioned the political strategy centred around leaders such as Revanth Reddy and DK Shivakumar, suggesting that Rahul Gandhi could not rely on them to deliver electoral success.

He also criticised the Telangana Chief Minister over his performance in office, questioning the claims made during his overseas visits and interactions with investors.

Rama Rao said Reddy had repeatedly announced that investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees had been mobilised through his visits to the World Economic Forum in Davos, the United States and Japan.

However, the BRS leader questioned whether these announcements had translated into employment opportunities in Telangana.

'Should Have Been Called Congress Summit': KTR On Bharat Summit

Questioning the purpose of the recently concluded Bharat Summit, Rama Rao said the event would have been more appropriately named the Congress Summit.

"With respect to Bharat Summit, in fact I think it would have been appropriate to call it a Congress summit, not Bharat Summit," he said.

Describing the gathering as an exercise involving Congress leaders from across the country, he alleged that the event was largely focused on criticising political opponents and promoting Rahul Gandhi.

"I have no clue as to what Telangana or India got out of this summit at all," Rama Rao said, adding that he had followed the proceedings but found little of relevance beyond the promotion of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

He also questioned the expenditure incurred by the state government, arguing that public money should not have been used for an event that, according to him, had failed to deliver tangible benefits.

Rama Rao said the previous edition of the summit had cost around Rs 70 crore, while more than Rs 100 crore of public money had been spent on the latest event.

"If Congress had to organise this event, they should have done it with their own money, with Congress' money. Why organise it here using the money of the people of Telangana?" he asked.

He added that if the summit was genuinely intended to attract investments and bring opportunities to the state, people across political affiliations would welcome such an initiative.

KTR Demands White Paper On Telangana Investment Claims

Rama Rao also challenged the Congress government to publish a white paper detailing the investments it claimed to have attracted and the employment opportunities generated through them.

Citing figures from the Telangana Budget for 2026-27, he said the number of technology jobs in Hyderabad had declined from 9,46,000 in 2023 to 9.39 lakh in 2026-27, marking a reduction of 7,000 jobs.

He questioned how the government's claims of attracting investments worth lakhs of crores could be reconciled with the reported decline in technology employment, which he described as a mainstay of Hyderabad's economy.

"First publish a white paper on the investments you have spoken about. First tell us where the money came from and where you created employment opportunities. Tell us how Telangana benefited from it. After that, organise whatever summit you want," he said.

KTR Gives Revanth Reddy 10/10 For Delhi Visits, Questions Performance

Asked by Megha Prasad to rate Revanth Reddy's performance on a scale of one to ten, Rama Rao said he would give the Chief Minister full marks for the number of visits he had made to Delhi.

He also made allegations concerning the Chief Minister's past cash-for-vote controversy, referring to the 2015 case in which Reddy was allegedly caught with a Rs 50 lakh bag while attempting to bribe an MLA.

Rama Rao said the matter was still pending before the Supreme Court and referred to what he described as forensic and documentary evidence.

He subsequently accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its electoral promises, claiming that it had made 420 promises, announced 13 declarations and six guarantees, but fulfilled only one promise in three years.

KTR Defends BRS' Electoral Performance, Cites Local Poll Results

Responding to questions about the BRS' electoral setbacks, including its defeat in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections and its failure to win a Lok Sabha seat in 2024, Rama Rao defended his party's performance.

He pointed to the BRS' performance in recent municipal and panchayat elections, claiming that the party had secured around 35 per cent of seats and votes in municipal polls and more than 40 per cent in panchayat elections.

He also referred to the Jubilee Hills by-election, claiming that the BJP had lost its deposit while the BRS had lost by a narrow margin.

Rama Rao argued that the BRS had previously won the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections while contesting independently against both the Congress and the BJP. In 2023, he said, the party lost by a margin of just 1.85 per cent.

KTR Accuses Congress Of Making Unfulfilled Promises

Explaining the BRS' defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress had secured votes by making promises that it had failed to fulfil.

He said the Congress had promised to implement its commitments within 100 days of coming to power, but the government had failed to deliver even after more than 1,000 days.

Rama Rao further accused the state government of responding to questions about its performance with criticism and allegations rather than providing answers.

Referring to a recent meeting addressed by Revanth Reddy in Siddipet, he said he had expected the Chief Minister to respond to the opposition's questions but alleged that the speech consisted largely of criticism and attacks.

"Three years into the Congress government, if you ask what it has delivered, all you get are new abuses, new cases and new commissions. Nothing else," he said.