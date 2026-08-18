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English NewsNewsCalcutta High Court Allows TMC’s Ritabrata Banerjee To Continue As West Bengal LoP

Calcutta High Court Allows TMC’s Ritabrata Banerjee To Continue As West Bengal LoP

A division bench comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta passed the interim order, news agency PTI reported.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Calcutta High Court allowed Ritabrata Banerjee to continue as LoP.
  • Division bench directed single bench to resolve the dispute.
  • Single bench to decide LoP challenge within two months.

The Calcutta High Court division bench has allowed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee to continue as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly until a single bench decides the matter within two months.

A division bench comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta passed the interim order, news agency PTI reported.

Single Bench Asked To Decide LoP Dispute

The division bench directed the single bench to hear the challenge to Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose’s decision to appoint Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition.

The challenge has been filed by Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, a TMC MLA belonging to the Mamata Banerjee camp. The single bench has been directed to decide the matter within two months.

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Chattopadhyay Challenges Ritabrata’s Appointment

Chattopadhyay had approached the High Court challenging the rejection of his name and the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP.

On June 18, a single bench of the High Court had refused to grant any interim order concerning Speaker Rathindra Bose’s decision to appoint Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition.

Chattopadhyay subsequently appealed against the single bench’s refusal before the division bench.

For now, the division bench’s interim order allows Ritabrata Banerjee to continue as Leader of Opposition until the single bench takes a final decision on the issue.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is currently serving as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly?

Ritabrata Banerjee, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, is allowed to continue as the Leader of Opposition. This is based on an interim order from the Calcutta High Court's division bench.

What is the Calcutta High Court's latest decision regarding the LoP dispute?

A division bench issued an interim order allowing Ritabrata Banerjee to continue as LoP. A single bench must now decide the matter within two months.

Who challenged the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition?

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, a TMC MLA, filed a challenge in the High Court. He also contested the rejection of his own name for the position.

How long does the single bench have to decide on the LoP matter?

The division bench has directed the single bench to make a decision within two months. During this time, Ritabrata Banerjee will continue as Leader of Opposition.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Calcutta High Court .TMC TMC Ritabrata Banerjee West Bengal LoP
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