Calcutta High Court Allows TMC’s Ritabrata Banerjee To Continue As West Bengal LoP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Calcutta High Court allowed Ritabrata Banerjee to continue as LoP.

Division bench directed single bench to resolve the dispute.

Single bench to decide LoP challenge within two months.

The Calcutta High Court division bench has allowed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee to continue as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly until a single bench decides the matter within two months.

A division bench comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta passed the interim order, news agency PTI reported.

Single Bench Asked To Decide LoP Dispute

The division bench directed the single bench to hear the challenge to Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose’s decision to appoint Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition.

The challenge has been filed by Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, a TMC MLA belonging to the Mamata Banerjee camp. The single bench has been directed to decide the matter within two months.

ALSO READ: ‘Take Gyanesh Kumar To America’: Pawan Khera Takes Dig At Trump After US Prez Praises Indian Polls

Chattopadhyay Challenges Ritabrata’s Appointment

Chattopadhyay had approached the High Court challenging the rejection of his name and the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP.

On June 18, a single bench of the High Court had refused to grant any interim order concerning Speaker Rathindra Bose’s decision to appoint Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition.

Chattopadhyay subsequently appealed against the single bench’s refusal before the division bench.

For now, the division bench’s interim order allows Ritabrata Banerjee to continue as Leader of Opposition until the single bench takes a final decision on the issue.

ALSO READ: Trump Shares Map Calling Strait Of Hormuz ‘New US Territory’; Iran Hits Back