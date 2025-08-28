PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week during his visit to China, marking his first trip to the country in more than seven years.

Modi will be in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where key regional and security issues are likely to dominate discussions.

Focus on Trade and Regional Connectivity

The visit comes at a critical juncture for India-China ties, which have remained strained since the violent border clashes of 2020. Officials say both sides are keen to explore ways to reduce friction and strengthen economic and diplomatic engagement.

Foreign ministry official Tanmaya Lal noted that India’s primary objectives at the summit include enhancing trade and connectivity while upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity, reported Reuters.

The anticipated Modi-Xi meeting will be closely watched for signals on whether the two Asian powers can reset relations in the face of global uncertainty, said News18.

Geopolitical Backdrop: Tariffs and Tensions

Modi’s visit also coincides with growing global trade friction, particularly US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports from August 27. The move comes amid Washington’s criticism of India’s purchase of Russian crude oil, placing New Delhi under renewed diplomatic pressure.

Analysts suggest that Modi’s outreach to China during this period could help India diversify its strategic options and reinforce its position in the evolving global order.

SCO Summit: Record Participation Expected

The Tianjin summit is being positioned by China as a demonstration of Global South solidarity, especially against the backdrop of Western sanctions on Russia and escalating trade disputes.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, this year’s gathering will be the largest in the SCO’s history since its formation in 2001. The summit will bring together over 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, alongside heads of state from Central Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Once a bloc of six Eurasian nations, the SCO has now grown to include 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue or observer states, expanding its agenda beyond security and counter-terrorism to cover economic, strategic and military cooperation.

A Diplomatic Balancing Act

Modi last shared the stage with Xi and Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where Western leaders kept their distance from the Russian president due to the Ukraine conflict. His presence in Tianjin underscores India’s effort to maintain diplomatic balance, navigating complex ties with both Beijing and Washington while advancing its regional and global ambitions.