Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards

PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards

Modi will be in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where key regional and security issues are likely to dominate discussions.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week during his visit to China, marking his first trip to the country in more than seven years.

Modi will be in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where key regional and security issues are likely to dominate discussions.

Focus on Trade and Regional Connectivity

The visit comes at a critical juncture for India-China ties, which have remained strained since the violent border clashes of 2020. Officials say both sides are keen to explore ways to reduce friction and strengthen economic and diplomatic engagement.

Foreign ministry official Tanmaya Lal noted that India’s primary objectives at the summit include enhancing trade and connectivity while upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity, reported Reuters.

The anticipated Modi-Xi meeting will be closely watched for signals on whether the two Asian powers can reset relations in the face of global uncertainty, said News18.

Geopolitical Backdrop: Tariffs and Tensions

Modi’s visit also coincides with growing global trade friction, particularly US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports from August 27. The move comes amid Washington’s criticism of India’s purchase of Russian crude oil, placing New Delhi under renewed diplomatic pressure.

Analysts suggest that Modi’s outreach to China during this period could help India diversify its strategic options and reinforce its position in the evolving global order.

SCO Summit: Record Participation Expected

The Tianjin summit is being positioned by China as a demonstration of Global South solidarity, especially against the backdrop of Western sanctions on Russia and escalating trade disputes.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, this year’s gathering will be the largest in the SCO’s history since its formation in 2001. The summit will bring together over 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, alongside heads of state from Central Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Once a bloc of six Eurasian nations, the SCO has now grown to include 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue or observer states, expanding its agenda beyond security and counter-terrorism to cover economic, strategic and military cooperation.

A Diplomatic Balancing Act

Modi last shared the stage with Xi and Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where Western leaders kept their distance from the Russian president due to the Ukraine conflict. His presence in Tianjin underscores India’s effort to maintain diplomatic balance, navigating complex ties with both Beijing and Washington while advancing its regional and global ambitions.

Also read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
India China Breaking News China SCO Summit XI Jinping ABP Live NARENDRA MODI Modi Visit To China
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Cities
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
World
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
World
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget