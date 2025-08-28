‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Washington’s escalating trade war with New Delhi took a dramatic turn on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s steep 50% tariff on Indian goods officially came into effect. Just hours later, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro intensified the pressure, controversially describing the Russia-Ukraine conflict as “Modi’s war.”

Navarro argued that India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil was fueling Moscow’s military aggression, claiming that New Delhi’s trade choices were prolonging the war. Speaking to Bloomberg Television, he pointed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying: “I mean Modi’s war because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi.”

Tariffs Double Overnight

The sharp remarks followed Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods, raising duties from 25% earlier this month to a crippling 50%. According to the administration, the move is directly linked to India’s energy ties with Russia.

Navarro alleged that Moscow was using revenue from India’s crude imports to “fund its war machine,” which he said has, in turn, strained U.S. taxpayers. He argued that Washington has been forced to shoulder increased costs by supplying Ukraine with military aid and funding.

“Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing,” Navarro said. “Consumers and businesses lose, workers lose because India’s high tariffs cost us jobs, factories, and higher wages. And then taxpayers lose because we have to fund Modi’s war.”

Pressure on New Delhi

In a pointed warning, Navarro suggested that India could see tariffs drop back to 25% if it stopped buying Russian oil. “India can get 25% off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helping to feed the war machine,” he added.

The latest duty is now the highest reciprocal levy the U.S. has ever imposed on an Asian nation. It will hit more than 55% of Indian exports to the American market—India’s largest trading partner. While some sectors such as electronics and pharmaceuticals remain exempt, the new tariffs are expected to heavily impact labor-intensive industries like textiles, apparel, and jewelry.