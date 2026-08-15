Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 August 2026"

India Turns 80: Putin, Macron, Rubio, Muizzu And Others Send Independence Day Wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally thanked leaders of various countries for their messages on X. Read More Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman May Visit India This Month: Why This Trip Matters Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman may visit India on August 20-25 for bilateral talks amid tensions over Sheikh Hasina. Dhaka seeks her extradition; dates await final confirmation. Read More 'Sign Of Desperation,’ 'Nervous And Shaky': PM Modi’s Fumble, ‘Dimaagi Naxals’ Remark Triggers Opposition Attack Congress hit back at PM Modi over his ‘dimaagi Naxals’ remark, with Jairam Ramesh calling it desperation. Opposition leaders also mocked Modi’s speech fumble and 75-minute address. Read More ‘4% Hindu Population, They Would Rather Stay With Us’: Pak Prez Zardari Claims, Mentions ‘Akhand Bharat’ Pakistan President Zardari claimed Indians believe in ‘Akhand Bharat’ and said Pakistan’s Hindus prefer staying there. PM Sharif called for peace while raising Kashmir and water rights. Read More My biggest earning: Shankar Mahadevan on lending voice to UP Police song Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI): Renowned singer-composer and Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan on Friday said contributing to Uttar Pradesh Police's song "Khaki Ka Sitara" was the "biggest earning" of his career of 30 years so far and described it as a work driven by passion for the khaki unifor. Read More ‘Gadar’, ‘Border’, ‘Sam Bahadur', ‘Chak De! India’: Bollywood Dialogues That Became Patriotic Anthems From ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Chak De! India’ to ‘Sam Bahadur’, Bollywood has shaped how generations express patriotism. Memorable dialogues have moved beyond films, reflecting changing ideas of national identity. Read More Shubham Jaglan Fires Final-Round 64 To Claim Maiden Coal India Open Title Torrential downpours interrupted 2nd round, forcing organizers to trim event to 54 holes. With fourth round called off, Friday’s third-round shotgun start served as tournament’s decisive final leg. Read More Jamal Hossain Seizes Two-Shot Lead With Stunning 63 At Coal India Open Jamal Hossain fired a seven-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the rain-hit Coal India Open, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Vedanta Secures 152-Hectare Manganese Block In Andhra Pradesh - Check Details The stock remained in focus following the company's announcement regarding the successful bid for the 152-hectare Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh. Read More