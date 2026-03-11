Mumbai MDS Student Dies by Suicide; Boyfriend Arrested After Being Named in Six-Page Note

A 24-year-old postgraduate dental student allegedly died by suicide and left behind a six-page note accusing her boyfriend of mental harassment. The police have arrested the accused following a complaint filed by the victim’s family.

The deceased has been identified as Stuti Sonawane, a Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) student who was found hanging at her residence in the Antop Hill area on Monday. Police officials confirmed that her boyfriend, Fazal Mohammad Khan (31), an insurance agent, was later arrested from Lower Parel in central Mumbai.

Six-Page Note Mentions Alleged Harassment

According to police officials, a six-page note was recovered from the student’s room. In the note, Sonawane reportedly mentioned the name of her boyfriend and accused him of repeatedly harassing her.

Investigators stated that the note contained details about the difficulties she faced in the relationship. Police also said that the student mentioned that her friends were aware of her problems with her boyfriend and would sometimes joke about the situation, saying, "We don't want to see you in the fridge".

Officials from the Antop Hill police station said the note formed a key part of the investigation, as it directly referred to the accused and the alleged harassment she experienced.

Boyfriend Arrested Under BNS Provisions

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been booked under Section 108, which deals with abetment of suicide.

During the investigation, police said the victim alleged in her note that Khan often suspected her of infidelity and made hurtful remarks about her character. These actions, according to investigators, may have caused significant emotional distress.

The accused, who is a resident of Worli, was taken into custody and is currently being questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

Incident Discovered by Family

The incident came to light on Monday morning when Sonawane did not leave her room until around 11 am. Concerned about her unusual silence, her parents called out to her but did not receive any response.

When their attempts failed, they forced open the door and discovered their daughter hanging from the ceiling, police said.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Investigation Into Relationship History

During preliminary inquiries, police learned that Sonawane and Khan had met through a dating application and had been in a relationship for about one year.

Investigators are currently examining the details of their relationship and the circumstances that may have led to the tragic incident. Authorities confirmed that further investigation in the case is ongoing.