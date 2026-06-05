Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Senior leader Ramalinga Reddy resigned citing portfolio allocation disappointment.

Reddy claimed CM promised Bengaluru Development, received irrigation.

CM D.K. Shivakumar expressed confidence in resolving disagreement.

Reddy affirmed loyalty to party, not resigning from Congress.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has moved to contain the fallout from senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy's surprise resignation from the state Cabinet, expressing confidence that the disagreement can be resolved. The resignation, which came just days after the formation of the new government, has triggered speculation about internal dissatisfaction within the Congress ranks. However, Shivakumar sought to downplay the development, describing Reddy as a trusted colleague and indicating that efforts are underway to address his concerns.

“Ramalinga Reddy is a senior leader and a close friend. We will sort it out,” the chief minister said in his first reaction to the resignation, as per reports.

Shivakumar Seeks To Calm Political Storm

The chief minister's remarks came shortly after Reddy announced his decision to step down from the Cabinet, citing unhappiness over the allocation of portfolios.

Reddy claimed that he had been assured responsibility for the Bengaluru Development portfolio before the government was sworn in. Instead, he was assigned the Irrigation department, a move that left him disappointed.

The resignation has presented an early challenge for the Shivakumar administration, which is still settling into office and attempting to balance the expectations of senior leaders.

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Portfolio Dispute Triggers Exit

Explaining his decision, Reddy said the Bengaluru Development portfolio had been promised to him more than once.

The Congress veteran maintained that the assurance was repeated, but the final allocation did not match what had been discussed.

The Bengaluru Development department is regarded as one of the most influential portfolios in Karnataka due to the capital city's importance as the state's economic and technological hub.

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Congress Veteran Stays Loyal To Party

Despite stepping down from the Cabinet, Reddy stressed that his disagreement was limited to the ministerial allocation and not with the Congress party itself.

“I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party. I have served as a minister in the cabinets of former Chief Ministers M. Veerappa Moily and S.M. Krishna, among others. I have never asked anyone to give me a ministerial position,” he said.