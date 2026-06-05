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HomeNewsIndia‘We Will Sort It Out’: DK Shivakumar Responds After Ramalinga Reddy’s Resignation Rocks Karnataka Cabinet

‘We Will Sort It Out’: DK Shivakumar Responds After Ramalinga Reddy’s Resignation Rocks Karnataka Cabinet

DK Shivakumar sought to calm tensions after Ramalinga Reddy resigned from the Karnataka Cabinet over a dispute over portfolio allocation.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senior leader Ramalinga Reddy resigned citing portfolio allocation disappointment.
  • Reddy claimed CM promised Bengaluru Development, received irrigation.
  • CM D.K. Shivakumar expressed confidence in resolving disagreement.
  • Reddy affirmed loyalty to party, not resigning from Congress.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has moved to contain the fallout from senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy's surprise resignation from the state Cabinet, expressing confidence that the disagreement can be resolved. The resignation, which came just days after the formation of the new government, has triggered speculation about internal dissatisfaction within the Congress ranks. However, Shivakumar sought to downplay the development, describing Reddy as a trusted colleague and indicating that efforts are underway to address his concerns.

“Ramalinga Reddy is a senior leader and a close friend. We will sort it out,” the chief minister said in his first reaction to the resignation, as per reports.

Shivakumar Seeks To Calm Political Storm

The chief minister's remarks came shortly after Reddy announced his decision to step down from the Cabinet, citing unhappiness over the allocation of portfolios.

Reddy claimed that he had been assured responsibility for the Bengaluru Development portfolio before the government was sworn in. Instead, he was assigned the Irrigation department, a move that left him disappointed.

The resignation has presented an early challenge for the Shivakumar administration, which is still settling into office and attempting to balance the expectations of senior leaders.

ALSO READ: DK Shivakumar-Led Karnataka Cabinet Faces First Jolt, Minister Ramalinga Reddy Quits Over Portfolio Snub

Portfolio Dispute Triggers Exit

Explaining his decision, Reddy said the Bengaluru Development portfolio had been promised to him more than once.

The Congress veteran maintained that the assurance was repeated, but the final allocation did not match what had been discussed.

The Bengaluru Development department is regarded as one of the most influential portfolios in Karnataka due to the capital city's importance as the state's economic and technological hub.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai Quits Party, To Hold Press Conference Shortly

Congress Veteran Stays Loyal To Party

Despite stepping down from the Cabinet, Reddy stressed that his disagreement was limited to the ministerial allocation and not with the Congress party itself.

“I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party. I have served as a minister in the cabinets of former Chief Ministers M. Veerappa Moily and S.M. Krishna, among others. I have never asked anyone to give me a ministerial position,” he said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ramalinga Reddy resign from the state Cabinet?

Ramalinga Reddy resigned due to unhappiness over the allocation of portfolios. He was promised the Bengaluru Development portfolio but was assigned the Irrigation department instead.

What was D.K. Shivakumar's reaction to Ramalinga Reddy's resignation?

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed confidence that the disagreement could be resolved. He called Reddy a senior leader and trusted colleague, indicating efforts are underway to address his concerns.

Which portfolio did Ramalinga Reddy claim he was promised?

Ramalinga Reddy claimed he had been assured responsibility for the Bengaluru Development portfolio. He stated that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had offered him this portfolio.

Is Ramalinga Reddy leaving the Congress party?

No, Ramalinga Reddy stressed that his disagreement was limited to the ministerial allocation and not with the Congress party itself. He confirmed he remains in the party.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Karnataka Politics Karnataka Cabinet Ramalinga Reddy CONGRESS
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