HomeNewsMultiple Cylinder Blasts Trigger Massive Fire in Solan’s Arki Market; 8-Year-Old Killed, Several Missing

Massive fire in Solan’s Arki Bazaar kills 8-year-old girl; several people missing and six houses destroyed after LPG cylinder explosions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 10:10 AM (IST)

Solan: A major fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Arki Bazaar area of Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, after multiple LPG cylinders reportedly exploded. An 8-year-old girl was burned to death in the incident, while 7 to 8 people including two women, two men and four children are still missing. 

The fire initially broke out in a residential house, and within minutes spread to nearby shops and other buildings. Within minutes, the entire market was engulfed in smoke and flames. The magnitude of the fire can be gauged from the fact that more than six houses were completely destroyed, while several shops were also gutted. 

LPG Cylinder Explosion Sparked Fire 

The situation worsened as multiple LPG cylinders detonated during the blaze, intensifying the fire and making firefighting operations extremely challenging. Residents rushed out of their homes in panic as the flames spread through the narrow market area. 

Firefighters, police and local volunteers arrived soon after receiving the alert. The fire was eventually brought under control after several hours, but by that time a major part of the market had been reduced to ashes. 

Cause Of The Fire Is Not Yet Known 

Local MLA Sanjay Awasthi visited the affected area and reviewed the situation. He said that the exact cause of the fire has not yet been established and that a search operation is underway to trace the missing residents. 

An atmosphere of shock and grief has gripped Arki, with several families losing their homes and belongings. Relief and rescue operations are being conducted by district authorities, and an investigation into the incident has been initiated. 

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
LPG Cylinder Explosion LPG Cylinder Explosion Solan
