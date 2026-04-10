A total of 26 IAS officers have been transferred in Madhya Pradesh, including the collectors of 14 districts.
Madhya Pradesh Transfers 26 IAS Officers, 14 District Collectors In Major Reshuffle
MP IAS Officers Reshuffle: Ahead of the April 16 census, the Madhya Pradesh government has reshuffled 26 IAS officers, including replacing collectors in 14 districts.
- Madhya Pradesh transferred 26 IAS officers, including 14 collectors.
- Bhopal Collector becomes Chief Minister's Secretary; new collectors appointed.
- Five women officers appointed as district collectors for the first time.
MP IAS Officers Reshuffle: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday transferred a total of 26 IAS officers, including the collectors of 14 districts, in a sweeping overhaul of the state’s bureaucratic setup, with the General Administration Department issuing official orders to implement the changes.
The Collectors of several districts, including Sagar, Dhar, Rewa, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Shivpuri, Umaria, Sheopur, Maihar, Damoh, Mandla, Jhabua and Betul have been changed in the rejigging. In addition, the Divisional Commissioner of Narmadapuram and the Commissioner of Public Instruction have also been replaced.
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MP IAS Officers Reshuffle: Women Officers Given Key Responsibility
According to reports, five women officers have been appointed as collectors. Among them, Rakhi Sahay, Sheela Dahima and Bidisha Mukherjee have been given the responsibility of district collector for the first time. Pratibha Pal and Neha Meena were already serving in the role earlier.
The administrative overhaul has been carried out with the upcoming census exercise, scheduled to begin on April 16, in mind. The government aims to ensure that the administrative setup remains strong and well-organized for the smooth conduct of such a large-scale operation.
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According to the government, the decision was taken during a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, with orders issued immediately afterward. It is said that the reshuffle had been under consideration for some time but was delayed due to the festive season and the budget session. Women officers have also been entrusted with significant responsibilities in this transfer list. A total of nine women IAS officers have been transferred, including Shilpa Gupta, Pratibha Pal, Sonia Meena, Sheetla Patle, Neha Meena, Rani Batad, Rakhi Sahay, Sheela Dahima, and Bidisha Mukherjee.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many IAS officers were transferred in Madhya Pradesh?
Who has been appointed as the new Collector of Bhopal?
Priyank Mishra, who was previously the Collector of Dhar, has been appointed as the new Collector of Bhopal.
Why was this administrative reshuffle carried out?
The reshuffle was carried out to ensure a strong and organized administrative setup for the upcoming census exercise scheduled to begin on April 16.
How many women officers were appointed as collectors?
Five women officers have been appointed as collectors, with three of them taking on the role for the first time.
When was the decision for the reshuffle taken?
The decision was taken on Thursday, following a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain. Official orders were issued immediately.