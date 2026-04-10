Madhya Pradesh Transfers 26 IAS Officers, 14 District Collectors In Major Reshuffle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhya Pradesh transferred 26 IAS officers, including 14 collectors.

Bhopal Collector becomes Chief Minister's Secretary; new collectors appointed.

Five women officers appointed as district collectors for the first time.

MP IAS Officers Reshuffle: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday transferred a total of 26 IAS officers, including the collectors of 14 districts, in a sweeping overhaul of the state’s bureaucratic setup, with the General Administration Department issuing official orders to implement the changes.



The Collectors of several districts, including Sagar, Dhar, Rewa, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Shivpuri, Umaria, Sheopur, Maihar, Damoh, Mandla, Jhabua and Betul have been changed in the rejigging. In addition, the Divisional Commissioner of Narmadapuram and the Commissioner of Public Instruction have also been replaced.

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MP IAS Officers Reshuffle: Women Officers Given Key Responsibility

According to reports, five women officers have been appointed as collectors. Among them, Rakhi Sahay, Sheela Dahima and Bidisha Mukherjee have been given the responsibility of district collector for the first time. Pratibha Pal and Neha Meena were already serving in the role earlier.

The administrative overhaul has been carried out with the upcoming census exercise, scheduled to begin on April 16, in mind. The government aims to ensure that the administrative setup remains strong and well-organized for the smooth conduct of such a large-scale operation.

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According to the government, the decision was taken during a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, with orders issued immediately afterward. It is said that the reshuffle had been under consideration for some time but was delayed due to the festive season and the budget session. Women officers have also been entrusted with significant responsibilities in this transfer list. A total of nine women IAS officers have been transferred, including Shilpa Gupta, Pratibha Pal, Sonia Meena, Sheetla Patle, Neha Meena, Rani Batad, Rakhi Sahay, Sheela Dahima, and Bidisha Mukherjee.