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HomeElectionWest Bengal Elections 2026: BJP Worker Found Dead Near River In Haldia Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP Worker Found Dead Near River In Haldia Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally

A BJP worker was found dead in Jalpaiguri in Haldia, West Bengal ahead of PM Modi's election rally today. BJP alleged murder by TMC workers to intimidate voters.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 01:55 PM (IST)

The body of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was recovered from the banks of the Haldi River in Haldia in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Wednesday, triggering political tensions ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the area.

The deceased was identified as Mahadev Biswas, a resident of Banskha in the Haldia Development Block. His body was found a day after he was reported missing, prompting the deployment of a large police force in the area.

The incident has heightened tensions locally, with questions being raised over whether the death was accidental or the result of foul play.

BJP Worker's Family Alleges Murder

According to family members, Biswas had left home on Tuesday afternoon but did not return. His body was discovered on Wednesday along the riverbank.

Relatives claimed there were visible injury marks, including around his neck and on his hands, raising suspicions of murder.

It was reported that his wife first spotted the body, following which local residents gathered at the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

BJP Alleges Political Killing

Local BJP leaders said Biswas had been seen putting up party flags a day before his disappearance. The party accused workers linked to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) of carrying out the killing to intimidate voters ahead of elections.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded that the post-mortem be conducted by doctors from AIIMS Kalyani to ensure transparency.

TMC Rejects Allegations

The ruling TMC denied the accusations, stating that there was no mention of Biswas’s political affiliation in the family’s initial account and alleging that the BJP was politicising the incident.

Police have begun an investigation to determine the cause of death, while the situation in the area remains tense.

 

 

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election BJP PM MODI West Bengal Election 2026 .TMC WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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