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HomeElectionAIMIM Eyes Varanasi Push, Likely To Contest 3 Seats In UP Elections

AIMIM Eyes Varanasi Push, Likely To Contest 3 Seats In UP Elections

AIMIM is preparing to contest Varanasi South, North and Cantt seats in the 2027 UP Assembly elections, a move that could affect opposition vote dynamics.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
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Political activity surrounding the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has begun intensifying well in advance. Varanasi often seen as the biggest political battleground in Uttar Pradesh that Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has made full preparations to contest three major Assembly seats in the district in the next election.

BJP Rule In The Last Decade

Varanasi district and its rural areas has a total of eight Assembly seats, all of which have remained under the control of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allied parties for the past 10 years. Among these eight constituencies, the most talked about are Varanasi South, Varanasi North and Cantt, and AIMIM has now begun preparations to field its candidates on all three seats.

Party District Vice-President Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari said that the state president has already given the green signal for these three constituencies and that the party is fully engaged in its preparations. He said AIMIM enjoys strong public support in these areas and will, therefore, enter the contest without any compromise or alliance.

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AIMIM’s Entry Could Disturb Status Quo 

Ansari said AIMIM’s decision to contest is likely to create a stir in political circles because Muslim voters have significant influence in these constituencies. In seats where even a small percentage of votes can alter the final outcome, the party’s presence could have a major impact. Based on the previous election results, AIMIM’s entry into these seats may create unease in the Samajwadi Party camp.

High Profile Seats In Varanasi

Among Varanasi’s eight Assembly constituencies, South, Cantt and North are considered especially high-profile seats. One of the main reasons is that in the 2022 Assembly elections, BJP MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari won the South seat by a very narrow margin. At the same time, the constituency has remained a BJP stronghold for decades.

This seat has also remained in the spotlight because issues such as the Dalmandi road widening project and the Kashi Gyanvapi matter fall under its jurisdiction and have continued to draw attention in court as well as in public discourse.

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Voter Roll Concerns

As for the Cantt and North Assembly seats, reports had also emerged during the first phase of the SIR process that a large number of voters were left out of the electoral rolls in these constituencies. In such a situation, it remains to be seen what changes take place in the political equations after AIMIM contests these Assembly seats in Varanasi.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which seats in Varanasi is AIMIM preparing to contest in the 2027 elections?

AIMIM is preparing to contest the Varanasi South, Varanasi North, and Cantt Assembly seats in Varanasi for the 2027 elections.

What is the significance of AIMIM contesting these seats?

AIMIM's entry could disturb existing vote equations, especially in constituencies where Muslim voters have significant influence and a small percentage of votes can alter the outcome.

What is the BJP's current hold on the Varanasi region?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allied parties have held all eight Assembly seats in the Varanasi district and its rural areas for the past 10 years.

Why are Varanasi South, Cantt, and North seats particularly high-profile?

These seats are high-profile due to close election margins, such as in Varanasi South in 2022, and ongoing public and legal discourse on issues like the Dalmandi road widening and the Kashi Gyanvapi matter.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
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Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM VARANASI Uttar Pradesh Election 2027 'Narendra Modi'
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