Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Tomorrow Amid Chaos, PM Modi's Speech Delayed

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Tomorrow Amid Chaos, PM Modi’s Speech Delayed

Lok Sabha Adjourned: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 2 PM tomorrow following massive chaos and opposition protests.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were thrown into disarray on Wednesday as Congress MPs raised slogans demanding that the Leader of Opposition be allowed to speak, forcing the House to adjourn minutes after it reconvened. The disruption comes amid escalating tensions during the Budget Session, just a day after eight Opposition members were suspended for what authorities described as unruly conduct. Adding to the political drama, Rahul Gandhi said he plans to hand a book to Narendra Modi when the Prime Minister addresses Parliament.

House Adjourned Within Minutes

The Lok Sabha assembled at 2 pm but was adjourned within 10 minutes as Opposition MPs continued sloganeering, chanting “LoP ko bolne do” while staging a protest inside the Parliament complex. Repeated appeals from the Chair failed to restore order.

The disruption follows the suspension of eight Opposition MPs on Tuesday, a move that has further widened the rift between the government and rival parties. Opposition leaders accused the ruling side of stifling debate, while the government maintained that firm action was necessary to ensure smooth functioning of the House.

With key legislative business pending, the repeated adjournments have stalled proceedings, raising concerns over the pace of parliamentary work during the crucial Budget Session.

‘I will Give Him This Book’

Speaking to reporters amid the chaos, Rahul Gandhi said he intended to present a memoir by former Army chief General Manoj Naravane to the Prime Minister when Modi speaks in the House.

“When the Prime Minister addresses Parliament, I will give him this book,” Gandhi said, adding that the memoir had been written “in full detail”.

He claimed he had been advised not to quote directly from the book but insisted it contained significant material. “It has the main line, and the Prime Minister has said that you should do whatever you deem appropriate,” Gandhi said, without elaborating further.

The remark added a fresh layer to the ongoing confrontation, with Opposition leaders signalling they would continue pressing their demands inside and outside Parliament.

As sloganeering persisted and tempers flared, the House was adjourned till Thursday afternoon, delaying the Prime Minister’s scheduled address on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

With protests showing no signs of easing, the Budget Session is set to remain turbulent, as both sides dig in amid mounting political pressure.

Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live Lok Sabha Live Updates Opposition Protest Parliament PM Modi Speech Delayed PM Modi Address Lok Sabha Parliament Monsoon Session 2026
