Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsRahul Gandhi Says 'I Will Give Him This Book' To PM, Wishes To Hand Him Naravane’s Memoir

Rahul Gandhi Says 'I Will Give Him This Book' To PM, Wishes To Hand Him Naravane’s Memoir

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the House, I will give him this book of Naravane ji,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (February 4) said he would personally present former Army chief General MM Naravane’s memoir to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the Prime Minister speaks in the House.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Congress MP said the book contains detailed accounts of key decisions taken during the standoff with China and that he had been told he could not quote from it inside Parliament.

‘I Will Give Him This Book’

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the House, I will give him this book of Naravane ji,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

He said the memoir was written “in full detail”, adding, “I have been told I cannot quote from the book, but it is fully written. It contains the main line and the Prime Minister has said that you should do whatever you deem appropriate.”

Claims On Kailash Ridge Episode

Rahul Gandhi referred to an episode described in the book involving the movement of Chinese forces. According to him, then Army chief General Naravane had called Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to report that “Chinese tanks have arrived at Kailash Ridge”.

He alleged that Rajnath Singh initially did not respond, and that General Naravane also reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Home Minister Amit Shah and the National Security Adviser, but received no response.

‘Do Whatever You Deem Appropriate’

Rahul Gandhi said General Naravane later spoke again to Rajnath Singh, who told him he would consult the “top brass”. He claimed the orders conveyed were that “if Chinese forces enter our territory, they won't fire without first informing me”.

According to Rahul Gandhi, “Naravane and the army wanted to fire at that time, but Narendra Modi sent a message to do whatever they deemed appropriate.”

‘Alone And Helpless’

Alleging a failure of leadership, Rahul Gandhi said, “Narendra Modi didn't understand his responsibility,” adding that the Prime Minister told the Army to do what they deemed appropriate, saying, “It's beyond my control.”

He further claimed that General Naravane wrote in his book, “At that time, I was completely alone and helpless.”

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that he would personally hand over the book to the Prime Minister when he returns to the House.

Related Video

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task

Frequently Asked Questions

What will Rahul Gandhi do with General MM Naravane's memoir?

Rahul Gandhi plans to personally present General MM Naravane's memoir to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the PM speaks in Parliament.

What key information does Rahul Gandhi claim is in the memoir?

Rahul Gandhi states the memoir contains detailed accounts of crucial decisions made during the standoff with China, including an episode involving Chinese tanks at Kailash Ridge.

Why did Rahul Gandhi say he couldn't quote from the book in Parliament?

Rahul Gandhi mentioned he was informed he could not quote directly from the memoir inside Parliament, although he feels it is fully written and relevant.

What does Rahul Gandhi allege about the response to Chinese forces entering Indian territory?

Rahul Gandhi claims that General Naravane's attempts to get instructions from senior ministers were initially met with no response. He alleges the final order was to inform the Defence Minister before firing.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi PM Modi 'Narendra Modi' : Rahul Gandhi Naravane’s Memoir China Standoff
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Rahul Gandhi Says 'I Will Give Him This Book' To PM, Wishes To Hand Him Naravane’s Memoir
Rahul Gandhi Says 'I Will Give Him This Book' To PM, Wishes To Hand Him Naravane’s Memoir
News
President’s Rule Lifted In Manipur, MHA Issues Notification
President’s Rule Lifted In Manipur, MHA Issues Notification
India
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
Cities
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed
Breaking News: Online Gaming Turns Deadly, Two Separate Suicide Cases Shock Ghaziabad and Bhopal
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Calls Ex-Congress Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu “Traitor” During Parliament Protest
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal Boosts Exports, Protects Agriculture & Strengthens Strategic Partnership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget