Abhishek Sharma scored the fastest T20I century among players from Test-playing nations, reaching the milestone in just 30 balls against Afghanistan.
30 Balls, 100 Runs! Abhishek Sharma Unleashes Record-Breaking Assault On Afghanistan
Abhishek Sharma smashed a sensational 30-ball T20I century against Afghanistan as India raced to their highest-ever Powerplay score in New Delhi.
- Abhishek Sharma blasted a 30-ball century against Afghanistan.
- This is fastest T20I century among Test-playing nations.
- India recorded its highest-ever 100-run T20I Powerplay score.
Abhishek Sharma Fastest Century Record: Abhishek Sharma produced a stunning display of power-hitting in the third and final T20I against Afghanistan, blasting a 30-ball century to put India in complete command at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The left-handed opener tore into the Afghanistan attack from the outset, reaching his hundred in just 30 deliveries. The remarkable effort also saw him claim the distinction of recording the fastest T20I century among players from Test-playing nations, underlining the extraordinary pace of his innings.
Afghanistan Caught In The Abhishek Sharma Storm
Abhishek Sharma initially took a measured approach at the crease, showing patience against Fazalhaq Farooqi before getting off the mark with a crisp boundary through the extra-cover region in the opening over.
From that relatively quiet beginning, the Indian opener shifted gears dramatically.
He reached his half century in 16 balls, hitting a six that landed him on 52 runs. Interestingly, 50 of these runs came through boundaries.
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In the next 14 balls, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star reached his century, which is now the fastest among full member nations.
Prior to Abhishek Sharma, Rohit Sharma held the record as an Indian, courtesy of a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.
Overall, it was New Zealand's Finn Allen at the top, having reached his T20I ton in 33 balls before Abhishek broke the record.
India Record Biggest-Ever T20I Power Play
The fireworks were not limited to Abhishek's individual achievement.
India also produced a new benchmark during the opening six overs, racing to 100/0 at the end of the Powerplay.
It marked India's highest-ever Powerplay score in T20Is, highlighting just how aggressively the opening pair approached the Afghanistan attack.
With Abhishek Sharma leading the charge and Samson contributing from the other end, India reached the milestone without losing a wicket.
Frequently Asked Questions
What significant record did Abhishek Sharma achieve?
Whose record did Abhishek Sharma break for the fastest T20I century?
Abhishek Sharma broke the record previously held by Finn Allen (33 balls) overall, and Rohit Sharma (35 balls) for an Indian player.
What new T20I record did India set during Abhishek Sharma's innings?
India achieved its highest-ever T20I Powerplay score, reaching 100/0 in the first six overs against Afghanistan, with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge.
How quickly did Abhishek Sharma reach his half-century?
Abhishek Sharma reached his half-century in just 16 balls. Interestingly, 50 of his 52 runs at that point came exclusively from boundaries.