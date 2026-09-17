30 Balls, 100 Runs! Abhishek Sharma Unleashes Record-Breaking Assault On Afghanistan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma blasted a 30-ball century against Afghanistan.

This is fastest T20I century among Test-playing nations.

India recorded its highest-ever 100-run T20I Powerplay score.

Abhishek Sharma Fastest Century Record: Abhishek Sharma produced a stunning display of power-hitting in the third and final T20I against Afghanistan, blasting a 30-ball century to put India in complete command at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The left-handed opener tore into the Afghanistan attack from the outset, reaching his hundred in just 30 deliveries. The remarkable effort also saw him claim the distinction of recording the fastest T20I century among players from Test-playing nations, underlining the extraordinary pace of his innings.

Afghanistan Caught In The Abhishek Sharma Storm

Abhishek Sharma initially took a measured approach at the crease, showing patience against Fazalhaq Farooqi before getting off the mark with a crisp boundary through the extra-cover region in the opening over.

From that relatively quiet beginning, the Indian opener shifted gears dramatically.

He reached his half century in 16 balls, hitting a six that landed him on 52 runs. Interestingly, 50 of these runs came through boundaries.

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In the next 14 balls, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star reached his century, which is now the fastest among full member nations.

Prior to Abhishek Sharma, Rohit Sharma held the record as an Indian, courtesy of a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

Overall, it was New Zealand's Finn Allen at the top, having reached his T20I ton in 33 balls before Abhishek broke the record.

India Record Biggest-Ever T20I Power Play

The fireworks were not limited to Abhishek's individual achievement.

India also produced a new benchmark during the opening six overs, racing to 100/0 at the end of the Powerplay.

It marked India's highest-ever Powerplay score in T20Is, highlighting just how aggressively the opening pair approached the Afghanistan attack.

With Abhishek Sharma leading the charge and Samson contributing from the other end, India reached the milestone without losing a wicket.