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English NewsNewsIndiaTMC Vs TMC: EC Bars Mamata, Ritabrata Factions From Using Party Name, Symbol

TMC Vs TMC: EC Bars Mamata, Ritabrata Factions From Using Party Name, Symbol

Written By : Ankit Gupta |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 10:26 PM (IST)

Amid the ongoing symbol dispute within the TMC, the Election Commission has frozen the party’s name and election symbol. Neither faction will be allowed to use them in the upcoming bypoll. The EC has asked the Mamata and Ritabrata factions to submit three options each for a new name and symbol by 11 am on Friday.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 17 Sep 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
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