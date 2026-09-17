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English NewsBusinessWhat Happened At Meeting That Pitted Noel Tata Against The Tata Sons Board?

What Happened At Meeting That Pitted Noel Tata Against The Tata Sons Board?

Tata Trusts challenges Chandrasekaran’s reappointment after a 4–1 Board vote, with Noel Tata opposing the resolution and citing a legal opinion.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
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  • Noel Tata presented legal opinion backing Trusts' rules interpretation.

Tata Trusts has raised objections to the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Chairman of Tata Sons, calling the resolution legally invalid. The issue emerged at the Tata Sons Board meeting, where a proposal to reappoint Chandrasekaran as chairman was put to vote. Four directors backed the proposal, while Tata Trusts nominee Noel Tata voted against it. The Trusts has argued that Tata Sons’ rules require the support of both its nominee directors for the appointment or reappointment of the chairman. Noel Tata also presented a legal opinion supporting the Trusts’ position.

4-1 Board Vote

At the Board meeting, directors considered a proposal to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as Chairman of Tata Sons for another term. The proposal received the support of four directors, while Noel Tata voted against it.

The vote has now become the centre of a dispute between Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons Board over the interpretation of the company’s rules governing the appointment of its chairman.

Tata Trusts has maintained that the resolution cannot be considered validly passed because the relevant provisions require the votes of both nominee directors of the Trust for the appointment or reappointment of the chairman.

Since Noel Tata, who is a nominee director of Tata Trusts, voted against the proposal, the Trusts has argued that the required support was not available.

Also Read: Noel Tata Calls Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment ‘Illegal’, Says Tata Sons Board Vote Violates Rules

Chandrasekaran Reappointment Disputed

Noel Tata also placed before the Board a legal opinion obtained from former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. According to Tata Trusts, the opinion supported its interpretation of the rules governing the chairman’s appointment.

However, Tata Trusts said the Board did not take the legal opinion into consideration while proceeding with the resolution.

The development has created a clear dispute over the validity of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. While the Board has approved the proposal by a 4-1 vote, Tata Trusts has challenged whether that majority is sufficient under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association.

The disagreement could now lead to further legal and governance proceedings, with both sides holding different positions on whether the Board’s resolution meets the requirements set out in the company’s governing documents.

Also Read: Why Noel Tata Calls Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment ‘Illegal’: What Tata Sons’ Rules Say

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Trust N Chandrasekaran Noel Tata Tata Sons Board Reappointment
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