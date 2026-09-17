Tata Sons-RBI Dispute Explained: Why Is Noel Tata Opposing The Listing?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Trusts chairman opposes Tata Sons' potential public listing.

Noel Tata argues listing would destroy group's unique character.

Trusts suggest exploring alternatives, citing RBI's non-mandate for listing.

Tata Trusts has pushed back against Tata Sons’ move towards a potential public listing, with its chairman Noel Tata saying the company should examine alternatives and warning that an IPO would fundamentally change the character of the Tata Group.

“A listing will destroy its character and strike at the heart of this principle,” Noel Tata said in a statement presented at the Tata Sons board meeting on Thursday.

The statement came after the Tata Sons board approved N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Executive Chairman for another five years and decided to proceed with steps linked to a potential listing of the holding company. Tata Trusts, which owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, has opposed the listing.

Tata Trusts Says Listing Is Not The Only Option

Noel Tata, who chairs Tata Trusts and is a Tata Sons board member, said Tata Sons is not a conventional holding company.

According to Tata, its ownership structure is central to how the Tata Group has operated for more than a century, with the Trusts’ shareholding connecting the group’s commercial operations with its philanthropic activities.

Following Thursday’s meeting, Tata Trusts said it “has not agreed to listing of Tata Sons”.

It said the board had agreed that “all available options, and not listing alone” should be explored and assessed immediately.

The findings will be placed before the board, after which a separate meeting will be held to consider the assessment and decide the way forward.

Noel Tata Cites Latest RBI Communication

At the centre of Tata’s argument is the latest communication from the Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI’s September 11 communication declined Tata Sons’ application for voluntary surrender of its certificate of registration and advised the company to take necessary steps to comply with rules applicable to an upper-layer NBFC.

However, Tata said the communication does not mention listing, prescribe a particular course of action or state that Tata Sons is in breach.

“On my reading, it does not say that listing is the only option,” Tata said. “Considerable room remains, and this Board should occupy that room rather than concede it.”

He proposed that Tata Sons make a detailed representation to the RBI seeking reconsideration, request to be heard before any final view is taken, examine restructuring and other permissible options, and obtain legal advice on remedies available to the company.

Tata also said Tata Trusts should be consulted before any further submission is made to the RBI, an adviser is appointed or a position is taken on the structure or timing of a possible listing.

Why Noel Tata Opposes The IPO

Tata’s objection is also linked to the role Tata Sons plays within the wider group.

He argued that a publicly listed Tata Sons would have to answer to institutional and foreign shareholders whose mandate is primarily focused on financial returns.

According to Tata, this could affect the company’s ability to take long-term decisions, support businesses during difficult periods and make investments whose returns may take years.

“If Tata Sons is publicly listed, the rights of Tata Trusts as majority shareholders stand to be seriously impaired,” he said.

Tata said the Tata Group was conceived as “national service carried on through business” and that its ownership structure had enabled that model to continue for more than a century.

For Tata Trusts, he said, the issue is therefore not simply whether Tata Sons should access public markets, but whether its existing ownership and operating model can survive a listing.

2024 Decision To Remain Unlisted

The Trusts’ position also draws on an earlier decision by the Tata Sons board.

In March 2024, under the guidance of late Ratan Tata, the Tata Sons board unanimously resolved that the company should remain unlisted and applied to the RBI for voluntary surrender of its certificate of registration.

Tata Sons subsequently repaid borrowings and prematurely redeemed preference shares worth about Rs 20,000 crore, using internal resources and the monetisation of Group holdings.

The company also resolved not to borrow, a position it has maintained since March 2024, according to Tata.

“A company does not commit Rs 20,000 crore to preserve form. It does so to preserve substance,” he said.

Tata argued that the 2024 resolution remains the standing decision of the board because it has never been formally placed before the board for reconsideration.

He also pointed to provisions in the RBI’s regulatory framework that, according to his statement, could allow an upper-layer NBFC to exit the enhanced framework through a voluntary strategic restructuring approved by its board.

Tata Trusts’ Earlier Resolutions Against Listing

The Trusts later formalised their opposition to a listing.

In May 2025, the trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust unanimously agreed that a Tata Sons listing would have far-reaching implications.

In July 2025, the two Trusts passed separate unanimous resolutions that Tata Sons should remain unlisted. They also asked the company’s chairman to explore all available avenues to preserve that status and engage with the RBI.

Tata said those resolutions have not been amended or rescinded.

He also said Tata Sons’ chairman had assured the board in September 2025 and again in February 2026 that necessary steps were being taken to maintain the company’s private status.

Tata questioned what options management had explored and the extent of its engagement with the regulator.

What If Tata Sons Has To List?

Tata has also outlined what he wants to happen if efforts to retain Tata Sons as a private company ultimately fail.

He said the company should seek at least three years to comply, taking the deadline to September 2029. He cited the three-year period ordinarily allowed under the RBI’s Scale Based Regulatory framework for an upper-layer NBFC to list.

According to Tata, a listing would require changes to the Articles of Association, shareholder approvals, financial statements, appointment of intermediaries, due diligence and valuation.

He also flagged the financial position of businesses including Air India and Tata Digital, along with investments in semiconductors, electronics and civil aviation, arguing against rushing into a public issue.

For Tata, however, the immediate question is whether Tata Sons should be listed at all.

“The Tata Trusts have already taken an unequivocal decision upon this question,” he said. “If that decision is now to be revisited, it must first be revisited where it was taken.”

He said the trustees should deliberate on any change in their position before the Tata Sons board takes a final call.

“For this Board to vote first, and for the Trusts to deliberate afterwards, would invert the order in which these matters must proceed,” Tata said.

He added that if he were forced to vote on a listing, he would “have no option but to veto any such decision to list”.