No Contest! India Hammer Afghanistan By 127 Runs To Complete Dominant 3-0 T20I Sweep

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India completed 3-0 series sweep, winning by 127 runs.

India posted 221/7, propelled by Abhishek Sharma's 108.

Afghanistan's chase failed; Reddy, Bishnoi each claimed three wickets.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: India wrapped up a commanding 3-0 series victory over Afghanistan after another dominant performance in the third and final T20I, winning it by a whopping 127 runs. Batting first for the first time in the series, the Men in Blue posted an imposing 221/7, setting Afghanistan a daunting target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts then backed up their explosive batting display with a clinical bowling effort, leaving Afghanistan unable to mount a serious challenge in the chase.

Abhishek Sharma Sets The Tone With Record-Breaking Ton

The defining moment of India's innings came from Abhishek Sharma, who produced one of the most destructive knocks of his T20I career.

The left-handed opener smashed a stunning 30-ball century, eventually finishing with 108 from just 34 deliveries.

His assault included 11 sixes and he helped India storm to 100 without losing a wicket during the Powerplay itself. This was India's highest-ever total in the first six overs of a T20 innings.

Read More: 30 Balls, 100 Runs! Abhishek Sharma Unleashes Record-Breaking Assault On Afghanistan

Abhishek reached three figures in the ninth over, completing his century in just 30 deliveries.

Sanju Samson also recorded a half-century, his second in a row, while Shreyas Iyer was the next best contributor with 29 runs.

Afghanistan Lose Early Wickets In Steep Chase

Afghanistan made a reasonable start to their chase, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran putting together 31 runs for the opening wicket.

However, India's bowlers quickly turned the contest on its head. Afghanistan slipped from 31 without loss to 39/3, before another wicket soon left them struggling at 47/4.

The fifth wicket fell when the total reached 70 in the ninth over, leaving Afghanistan with half their side back in the dressing room and the required run rate continuing to climb.

Their collapse continued soon after, with the ninth wicket falling just 19 runs later. India's attack maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings, ensuring Afghanistan never got close to threatening the target.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Leads India’s Bowling Attack

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi were the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming three wickets each. The latter delivered the final blow.

Axar Patel picked up two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Yash Thakur also chipped in with a wicket each.

After posting 221, India needed a disciplined effort with the ball to complete the clean sweep, and the bowling unit delivered exactly that.