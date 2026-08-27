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English NewsNewsWorldChina Rejects Nepal's Claim That Dam Collapse Triggered Deadly Floods

China Rejects Nepal's Claim That Dam Collapse Triggered Deadly Floods

The sudden flooding caused widespread destruction, washing away villages and damaging or completely destroying roads and buildings.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 11:49 AM (IST)

China on Thursday rejected Nepal's claim that the collapse of a "geological disaster dam" on the Chinese side was responsible for the massive destruction in Nepal, dismissing the allegation as "fake news".

The Chinese embassy in Nepal also denied claims that Beijing failed to alert Nepal about the impending disaster, saying the alleged lack of an early warning did not contribute to the deaths and disappearances.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the embassy said an earthquake or an earthquake-like glacier collapse occurred on the Nepali side on the morning of August 26. According to China, the incident triggered massive mudslides that caused heavy casualties and left people missing on both sides of the Gyirong-Rasuwagadhi border area.

The embassy said, "Accusation helps nothing" and "cooperation saves lives." The remarks came as the Himalayan disaster continued to take a heavy toll, with at least 175 people killed and more than 1,300 reported missing following a powerful surge of debris comprising water, sediment, rocks and ice.

The sudden flooding caused widespread destruction, washing away villages and damaging or completely destroying roads and buildings.

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Nepal Disaster: New Aerial Footage Reveals Massive Destruction Across Flood-Hit Nepal

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
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Nepal Floods China Nepal Flash Floods
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