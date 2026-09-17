Pakistan Govt Brings Back Harsh Fuel Curbs, Orders Markets To Shut By 9 PM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Official vehicles' fuel cut 50%; non-salary government expenditure reduced.

Pakistan’s federal government has reintroduced fuel-conservation measures with immediate effect, citing renewed tensions in the Middle East and the need to conserve fuel. The measures include earlier market closing times, a 50 per cent cut in fuel provision for official vehicles for three months and a 5 per cent reduction in non-employee-related government expenditure for FY2026-27. The government has also restricted foreign travel by officials, banned the purchase of new government vehicles and durable goods, and directed ministries to reduce spending.

What Pakistan Has Announced

The government’s latest measures include:

Markets, shops and malls: close by 9 pm

Marriage halls: close by 10 pm

Restaurants and cafés: close by 11 pm

Government vehicles: 50 per cent cut in fuel allocation for three months

Government departments: 5 per cent cut in non-salary spending for FY2026-27

New government vehicles: completely banned, except for development projects

Durable goods: purchases largely banned, with IT equipment and services exempted

Foreign travel by government officials: banned for three months, with some exceptions

Official meetings: should preferably be held through video-conferencing

Official dinners: banned except for visiting foreign delegations

Government-funded seminars, training and conferences: prohibited, unless unavoidable

The restrictions on business timings will not apply to essential services, including hospitals, pharmacies, medical laboratories and clinics. Fuel and CNG stations, EV charging stations, gyms, sports facilities, IT companies and call centres are also exempt.

Takeaway and home delivery services will be exempt from the closing-time restriction imposed on restaurants and food outlets.

The notification also directs that only a single dish should be served at marriage-related functions and events.

Why Pakistan Is Doing This

The measures come amid renewed hostilities in the Middle East, which have disrupted important oil and shipping routes and contributed to higher fuel prices.

The Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil supplies, has been affected by the ongoing regional crisis. Trade through Bab al-Mandab, another important route for oil shipments, is also facing growing threats from Houthi rebels.

With fuel costs under pressure, the Pakistani government is seeking to reduce consumption and control expenditure.

Government Spending Curbs

The Cabinet Division has also issued several instructions for government departments and officials.

Fuel provision for official vehicles will be reduced by 50 per cent for three months. Vehicles belonging to the armed forces, civil armed forces, law enforcement agencies and those used for essential services are exempt, along with vehicles used by the Federal Board of Revenue, except those belonging to administrative or non-operational formations.

The fuel restriction will also not apply to development projects.

The measure will also apply to Pakistan’s foreign missions, although expenses related to rent, education fees and medical care will continue to be met.

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Foreign Travel Curbed

The government has imposed a three-month ban on foreign visits and travel by officials, including obligatory trips, with exceptions for certain scholarships, training and courses arranged through international development partners or the Economic Affairs Division.

For unavoidable visits, ministers, advisers, ministers of state, special assistants to the Prime Minister and parliamentary and government functionaries have been directed to travel only in economy class.

Pakistan’s ambassador or high commissioner concerned will represent the country at obligatory and important events during the period.

The government has also directed officials to hold meetings through teleconferencing wherever possible, except for intra-city meetings.

No official dinners will be hosted, apart from those involving visiting foreign delegations.

Measures Revived After Earlier Drive

Pakistan had introduced similar measures on March 9 during the earlier phase of the US-Iran war, including a 50 per cent reduction in fuel allowances for official vehicles, salary cuts for lawmakers and a partial work-from-home policy in the public sector.

The government ended those measures on June 19, although market timing restrictions continued.

Earlier this week, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the government was considering reviving the measures as tensions in the Middle East intensified.

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