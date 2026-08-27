Nepal Floods: MEA Issues Helpline Numbers As Over 100 Indians Among 844 Travellers Missing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal flash flood left 133 Indians among hundreds missing.

Indian Embassy issued helplines as authorities began search operations.

Flash flood: 95 confirmed dead; extensive rescue operations continue.

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued helpline numbers as over 133 Indians were reported missing after a massive flash flood in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning.

The preliminary list includes 466 foreign nationals and 113 Nepali citizens. Among the foreign travellers reported missing are citizens of Australia, the Netherlands, the United States, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The nationalities of several others are yet to be established, while 37 people have been identified as non-resident Indians (NRIs).

Amid the crisis, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu has issued emergency helpline numbers for Indians affected by the floods or seeking information about missing nationals. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said assistance is available at +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500.

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Authorities Begin Search For Missing Travellers

The preliminary list was prepared using information provided by 10 tourism and travel agencies. The Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and other tourism authorities are now coordinating with travel agencies, guides, local officials and security agencies to establish the whereabouts and safety of those listed as missing.

Agency-wise records show that 92 travellers were associated with Trekkers Society, followed by 71 with Samrat Tours & Travels and 55 with Leaf Holiday. Himalayan Glacier accounted for 52 travellers, while 31 were associated with Kailash Journey and 27 with Fishtail Tours & Travels.

The records also include 20 travellers linked to Alpine Eco Trek, 17 with Kathmandu Holiday Tours & Travels, 12 with Richa Tours & Travels and seven with Explore Vacation.

Nepal Flash Flood Death Toll Rises

At least 95 people have been confirmed dead and more than 25 rescued following the flash flood, Nepal Army officials said, according to local media reports.

Police recovered four bodies from Bidur Municipality in Nuwakot, near the Trishuli River. Rescue teams from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have been deployed across affected areas to search for those still unaccounted for.

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14 Helicopters, Drones Used In Rescue Operations

The rescue operation involves 14 helicopters, along with drones and sniffer dogs, as authorities continue to search areas affected by the flooding.

The Nepal Army said six people were rescued from Syafrubesi, two from Mailung and four from Dhunche in Rasuwa. It has also set up an emergency treatment centre at Military Training Centre No. 1 in Trishuli to provide medical assistance to those affected.

Authorities have urged tourists in affected areas to remain calm, follow official updates and comply with safety instructions. People requiring emergency assistance can contact 1234, 1144 or the Tourist Police at 9851289445.

Travellers can also seek help from the nearest police or security personnel, local administration, travel agencies, guides or tour operators.