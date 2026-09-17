‘Using Mecca As A War Banner’: Houthi Leader’s Sharp Attack On Saudi Arabia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Houthi leader accused Saudi Arabia of misusing Mecca for war support.

Leader claimed US personnel coordinate 450 recent Saudi airstrikes.

He denied targeting Mecca, accusing Saudi oppression of Yemenis.

A Houthi leader has accused Saudi Arabia of using the holy city of Mecca, the Kaaba and other Muslim holy sites “as a war banner” to gain support for its military campaign in Yemen.

Houthi Leader Accuses Saudi Arabia Over Mecca

According to the Houthi leader, Saudi Arabia is using Mecca and Muslim holy sites to entice other nations to join its military effort against what he described as the “oppressed Yemeni people”.

The leader also said the US is currently operating in Saudi Arabia and claimed that 200 US personnel are currently in the country.

According to him, the US personnel are, for the most part, orchestrating and coordinating Saudi air strikes targeting areas under Houthi control.

Claim Of 450 Saudi Air Strikes

The Houthi leader said more than 450 Saudi strikes have been carried out over the past couple of days alone.

He said the strikes targeted provinces stretching from Marib and al-Jawf in northern Yemen to al-Bayda and Lahij in central and southern Yemen, as well as Taiz in western Yemen, where most of the clashes are taking place.

‘They Did Not Target The Holy City Of Mecca’

The speech, according to the leader, was directed not only at the Yemeni people but also at the wider world.

He sought to “set the record straight” that the Houthis did not target the holy city of Mecca, contrary to what Saudi Arabia is claiming.

The leader also accused Saudi Arabia of having engaged in the military effort for many years to oppress the Yemeni people and deprive Yemenis of their rights to sovereignty, independence and free will to establish a Yemeni government that represents the demands of the Yemeni people.