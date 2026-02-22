J&K Encounter: Two JeM Terrorists Killed In Kishtwar; AK-47 Rifles Recovered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Two terrorists linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter with security forces in a remote area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. The operation, launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, led to a fierce gun battle in difficult terrain in the Chatroo belt. Security forces recovered weapons, including two AK-47 rifles, from the site. Authorities said search operations were continuing in the area to rule out the presence of additional terrorists.

Operation Trashi-I Launched

According to the Army, the terrorists were neutralised during ‘Operation Trashi-I’ in the general area of Passerkut in the Chatroo sector. The White Knight Corps said the joint operation was initiated following credible intelligence gathered from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Intelligence Bureau and the Army’s own sources.

Troops of the Counter-Intelligence Force (CIF) Delta, working in close coordination with the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), re-engaged the terrorists at around 11 am after establishing contact earlier. The Army described the operation as displaying “tactical precision and seamless synergy”.

Gunfight In Remote Belt

Officials said the two terrorists, believed to be Pakistani nationals and members of the banned JeM outfit, were hiding inside a mud house at the foothills of a hill. They opened fire on approaching search teams, triggering an intense exchange of gunfire.

Security forces later secured the site and recovered arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles. The wider search operation in the forested belt remains under way.

The Chatroo forest area has witnessed nearly half a dozen encounters over the past month, in which one soldier and one terrorist were killed. With Sunday’s operation, six JeM terrorists have been eliminated in separate encounters across the Jammu region this year. Earlier, two terrorists were killed in Udhampur and one in Kathua district.