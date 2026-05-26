Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leader rejects leadership change rumors, blames BJP trolls.

Siddaramaiah chosen for full term; Delhi meeting strategizes future elections.

Leaders discuss organizational matters, Rajya Sabha, and MLC polls.

Congress MLA B K Hariprasad on Tuesday rejected speculation about a possible leadership change in Karnataka, accusing the BJP’s “troll army” of spreading misinformation amid an ongoing meeting between senior Karnataka leaders and the Congress high command in New Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Karnataka Congress MLAs' meeting, Congress leader BK Hariprasad says, "The BJP has a troll factory and a factory of lies... Congress is strong in Karnataka. CM Siddaramaiah was called to decide the strategy on how to defeat the BJP again after two years. CM… pic.twitter.com/toVXxS0kss May 26, 2026

Speaking to ANI, Hariprasad defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said he had been chosen to lead the government for a full five-year term.

“When Siddaramaiah ji was chosen, he was chosen for five years. If there are serious allegations of corruption or anything else, then we'll have to think. There's no need to respond to the BJP's troll army,” he said.

‘BJP Troll Factory Working 24 Hours’

Hariprasad alleged that the BJP was attempting to create instability in Karnataka through “false statements” circulated on television, WhatsApp and social media.

“This is from the BJP's troll factory and lie factory. They are working 24 hours to disturb things in Karnataka. This is a statement from BJP people; no one from Congress has said this,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP leadership, Hariprasad added, “They are not looking at what's happening with themselves. Ask them to speak about what's in the Epstein files. Ask them to speak about what 'Surrender Modi' did with Trump. That should be discussed.”

He further said that Congress remained strong in Karnataka and that Siddaramaiah had been called to Delhi to discuss strategy for the next Assembly elections.

“Congress is strong in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah ji has been called to decide the strategy on how to defeat BJP again after two years,” he said.

Congress Leaders Avoid Comment On Leadership Question

Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed said the meeting with the high command was convened to discuss political and organisational matters, including Rajya Sabha elections, MLC polls and cabinet expansion.

“As there were elections in five states, everyone was busy with that. The one in Kerala also ended the day before yesterday. Today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ji and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar ji have been called. There will be discussions on Rajya Sabha elections, MLC selections, and cabinet expansion as well,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘No Human Can Last Beyond Two Hours’: Scientists Warn India’s Heatwave Nearing Dangerous Wet-Bulb Limits

However, he refused to comment on speculation surrounding a possible leadership change.

“Regarding the leadership, we have been instructed not to speak anything; it's a 'Lakshman Rekha' for us. So we won't talk about that,” he added.

‘Outcome Of Meeting Will Tell The Truth’

Senior Congress MLA TB Jayachandra described the meeting as “crucial” and said multiple issues were expected to be discussed by the party leadership.

“Today is a crucial meeting. The high command has called both CM and DCM. They will discuss because the situation warrants it,” he said.

He pointed to the upcoming Rajya Sabha and MLC elections as key factors behind the discussions.

“On one side, the Rajya Sabha elections have already been declared, and only a few days are left for that. Apart from that, the Council of Ministers... Council of States... The MLC election, that is also declared. So, on the verge of this crucial period, the high command has convened a meeting. What decision they will take we don't know,” he said.

On reports of a leadership change in Karnataka, Jayachandra said, “That is only a speculation. The outcome of that meeting will tell the truth.”

Top Congress Leaders Attend Delhi Meeting

The meeting is being held at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were seen in discussions with senior party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, general secretary KC Venugopal, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala and Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Before leaving his Safdarjung residence, DK Shivakumar briefly told reporters, “Going to the first Karnataka bhawan and will take part in the meeting,” without elaborating further.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah Announces High-Level Committee On ‘Demographic Change’ And Illegal Immigration

Both Siddaramaiah and Mallikarjun Kharge declined to respond to questions regarding speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka or the specific agenda of the meeting.