Jaishankar Meets UAE Leadership In Abu Dhabi Before Israel Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met the top leadership of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi ahead of his visit to Israel, which will be his first since the end of the Gaza conflict. The meetings followed his participation in the Sir Bani Yas Forum, a high-level international conference focusing on peace, security and economic cooperation. The engagements underline India’s continued diplomatic outreach in West Asia, with discussions centred on strategic, economic and defence cooperation.

Focus On Strategic Cooperation

Jaishankar met UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during which the two sides discussed ways to deepen bilateral engagement. Posting on social media after the meeting, Jaishankar said the discussions were productive and focused on strengthening economic and defence cooperation between India and the UAE.

According to a report by the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency, the talks explored avenues to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors in a manner that serves the shared interests of both countries. The UAE and India have steadily expanded ties in recent years, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, defence collaboration and energy.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to co-chair the India-UAE Joint Commission and Strategic Dialogue with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Ministry of External Affairs said the dialogue will cover a wide range of bilateral issues, reflecting the growing depth of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

In addition to meetings with the UAE leadership, Jaishankar held discussions with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company, the UAE’s state-owned sovereign wealth fund. Jaishankar said the discussions focused on the global geo-economic situation and the need to further strengthen economic ties between India and the UAE.

Jaishankar had travelled to the UAE last week to attend the Sir Bani Yas Forum, held from December 12 to 14. The annual forum brings together global leaders, policymakers and experts to discuss regional and international challenges.

Following the conclusion of his engagements in Abu Dhabi, Jaishankar will travel to Israel, where he will hold bilateral consultations with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. The Ministry of External Affairs did not provide further details of the visit.