PM Modi Arrives In Jordan, Receives Ceremonial Welcome & Meets Indian Diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on Monday upon his arrival in Amman, marking the beginning of his official visit to Jordan. Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan received him at the airport, formally welcoming the Indian leader as he commenced the Jordan leg of his overseas tour.

PM is visiting Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. During the visit, he is expected to hold discussions covering the full spectrum of India–Jordan relations and exchange views on regional and global developments. He will also engage with members of the Indian diaspora living in the country.

The visit is particularly rememberable as it marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan. Jordan is the first stop on PM’s four-day, three-nation tour, which will also include visits to Ethiopia and Oman. Later on Monday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with King Abdullah II, followed by delegation-level talks.

On Tuesday, PM Modi and the Jordanian King are expected to jointly address an India–Jordan business forum, with participation from leading business representatives of both nations. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Jordan and, along with the Crown Prince, is slated to visit Petra, the historic city known for its ancient trade links with India, subject to weather conditions.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this marks Modi's first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan. He had earlier transited through the country in February 2018 while travelling to Palestine, during which he was extended exceptional courtesies by King Abdullah II. The MEA noted that the current visit by an Indian Prime Minister comes after a gap of 37 years.

India and Jordan share strong economic ties, with India being Jordan’s third-largest trading partner. Bilateral trade between the two countries stands at USD 2.8 billion, and Jordan is a major supplier of fertilisers to India, particularly phosphates and potash.